

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. advanced by more than expected in the month of January, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in December.



Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, report said the annual rate of produce price growth slowed to 6.0 percent in January from 6.5 percent in December. The year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 5.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!