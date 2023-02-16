CEEK VR Inc.: CEEK Metaverse Partners with Celebrity Sports Academy for NBA's All Star Weekend Edition; Bridging Sports and STEM for Youth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / As the NBA gears up for its 72nd All Star weekend; global technology company CEEK Metaverse, is partnering with Celebrity Sports Academy for an All-Star Edition Youth Camp and STEM in Sports educational panel, hosted at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City.

The basketball camp, produced by Celebrity Sports Academy in partnership with CEEK Metaverse and Li Ning - Way of Wade is for beginner to advanced skill levels. All campers will receive a full basketball uniform including shorts, t-shirt, Stance brand socks and a pair of the 3x NBA Champion and co-owner of the Utah Jazz, Dwyane Wade's shoe, Way of Wades.

A highlight of the camp program is when parents and campers will have the opportunity to participate in the Lace Clips All Star Skills Challenge, going up against Way of Wade brand athletes, 3x NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Zaire Wade and other surprise guests.

"I'm all about my community and giving back. It means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to the kids, so I'm excited to stop by Celebrity Sports Academy during All Star weekend with my family to show love to the campers. Appreciate the Way of Wade team for coming through and providing shoes to all 200 campers of this free camp. And shout out to CEEK for streaming the camp for free to basketball fans around the world. It's all about teamwork." said Udonis Haslem, who this year will retire from the NBA after an impressive 20 seasons with the Miami Heat.

Following the camp will be a STEM in Sports education panel. Road to Success (R2S) "All Star Edition" will be a one-hour panel discussion featuring key influencers, addressing the importance of STEM in sports and how STEM literacy will build the workforce of tomorrow.

The event is geared towards all ages and will cover topics for both students and adults with an interest in STEM, and or an interest in how sports and STEM intertwine. An interactive STEM lounge featuring CEEK Metaverse, CEEK 360 Headphones and CEEK VR Headset and Lace Clips will be available for guests prior to the panel.The first 200 guests to arrive for the panel will receive a Dwyane Wade Autographed Keepsake Card.

CEEK is using its global platform to provide basketball fans an opportunity to get in on the action by live streaming three of the day's events on CEEK.com. Viewers can submit questions to the pro athletes and guests in attendance, participate in NBA trivia and interact with the STEM in Sports panel. Beginning February 16, 2023, fans can visit CEEK.com to register a free 30-day account with the code ALLSTAR to view the Saturday livestreams and experience all the platform has to offer.

CEEK Metaverse Founder and CEO Mary Spio says, "Celebrity Sports Academy enables young athletes to learn from, be inspired and connect with some of the biggest names in the game. CEEK is delighted to extend the reach of the camp virtually in the metaverse, so that everyone can be part of this incredibly special experience, no matter where they are in the world."

The camp is sold out but space is still available for the STEM in Sports Road to Success panel; guests may register for the free event by visiting Celebrity Sports Academy at https://www.celebritysportsacademy.com/register

Watch the livestream at www.ceek.com



ABOUT CEEK METAVERSE

CEEK VR is a streaming platform and celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts.

Featuring the likes of 3x NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi, the CEEK Metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time.



ABOUT CELEBRITY SPORTS ACADEMY:

As in the name, Celebrity Sports Academy is known for bringing the biggest and best names in sports and entertainment to its annual camps. Each year, CSA continues to develop its brand through continued forward thinking and strong partnerships; expanding its reach and drawing youth and families from across the globe. Celebrity Sports Academy focuses on the fundamentals of the game, but also on the life lessons that can be found in sports. CSA youth camps and training programs develop the physical side of its young athletes but also that of their mental game and personal confidence.

