Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Halo Infusions & Extractions, LLC (Halo Infusions), southern Arizona's largest cannabis-infused product manufacturing operation, has announced plans for construction of the state's largest dedicated infusion kitchen, with expectation of full production by mid-2023. The new, $2.5 million state-of-the-art kitchen will initially provide more than 7000 square feet of manufacturing space, supporting seven separate production lines, and thousands of square feet of refrigerated storage and distribution space.

Only a year ago, as part of a $30M landmark sale of its retail and cultivation licenses, Halo Infusions spun off its infused product manufacturing business. "Selling the licenses enabled us to focus on our first true love - infused products," said Murray Stein, CEO of Halo Infusions.

The new Halo Infusions kitchen will help realize those goals on a scale not possible until now. Plans include new automated gummie and candy lines, multiple beverage production systems, and multiple large ovens and freezers. "We've designed the space to employ an agile reconfiguration model that allows us to shift production lines based on our real-time needs and those of our customers," remarked Brandon Hamm, Infrastructure Manager at Halo Infusions.

Halo Infusions' brands are among the longest available in the Arizona market and include Aunt Ellie's, Cannabliss, Canna Confections, Chronic Health, and Pure & Simple. Soon to be released is a suite of canine pet products under the Canine CBD Therapy brand. "Our unique whole-plant approach using RSO extraction methodologies allow us to retain more of the plant's compounds than many other approaches,' said Chad Johnson, Halo Infusions' Infusion R&D Manager.

While Arizona may have a limited number of licenses, it has not restricted the proliferation of new brands. "There are well over seventy-five individual infused product brands in Arizona, with more than thirty making gummies," offered Suzy Tracy, Corporate Marketing Manager for Halo Infusions. "Many of these businesses are challenged by limited product space and operations staff. They are also at the whim of the license holder, who may not want the risk of an operation they do not fully control, using their license," she added.

As Halo Infusions began looking to the future, they realized that sharing their expertise and operations resources represented the greatest opportunity of all. "Our partners got together and decided that our greatest contribution to the infused product market would be to help others excel as well," stressed Linda Bell, CFO for Halo Infusions. "Our new kitchen will enable us to do several exciting things we couldn't before. For example, we're planning a white label operation for smaller operators to help establish and build their own brands. And we expect to provide manufacturing facilities and support to enable independent - even currently out-of-state - brands to better penetrate this market," Bell added.

