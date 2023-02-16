Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - ELEVATE, a people-focused recreational and medical cannabis dispensary based in California, is excited to announce their inaugural Avalon Pop Up Market. The new market, which is intended to create a fun, community-driven event, will take place at ELEVATE's South Los Angeles dispensary location on Friday, February 24th, from 12pm until 4pm.

"We are elated to start The Avalon Pop Up Market at ELEVATE South Los Angeles. We hope to make this a monthly event where customers and community members not only have the opportunity to learn more about our vendors, but also have the chance to discover local businesses. We're currently looking for more small businesses in the area to join The Avalon Market! Everyone is invited to attend," Kevin Krivitsky, ELEVATE's owner, explained.

The first Avalon Pop Up Market at ELEVATE in South Los Angeles will feature live music, snacks, and several cannabis vendors who are excited to chat with event attendees. Vendors include Heavy Hitters, THC Design, Lowell, Gelato, Fresh Flower, and Raw Garden.

The Avalon Pop Up Market event details are as follows:

When: Friday, February 24th

Cost: None

Ages: 21+ or 18+ with a valid medical card

Market Timing: 12pm until 4pm

Market Location: 10401 S Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003 (in the ELEVATE parking lot)

Small businesses interested in being a part of the inaugural Avalon Pop Up Market should reach out to Leslie Arellano at ELEVATE at (323) 455-0970.

Please note that consumption of cannabis in any form is banned at the Avalon Pop Up Market.

About ELEVATE Weed Dispensary

ELEVATE believes in the medicinal benefits of marijuana and works to educate their customers on how CBD and THC can be used for healing and to improve quality of life. ELEVATE is a recreational and medical cannabis dispensary with locations in Los Angeles, Woodland Hills, and now South LA, California. With knowledgeable budtenders who can assist and support anyone interested in learning more about the holistic advantages of cannabis, they provide an ELEVATED dispensary experience.

Media Contact:

Leslie Arellano, leslie@elevatecannabiscompany.com

