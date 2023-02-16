Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the first Sequire Investor Summit on April 25-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Register here for the summit: https://puertorico.srax.com/.

The event is designed to bring together forward thinking investors and issuers with world class speakers.

Hosting in Puerto Rico isn't only about sun and surf. As one of the fastest growing investment economies in the world, Puerto Rico holds a host of benefits for business owners and investors that Sequire hopes to expose its audience to.

"We're excited to host this incredible event in Puerto Rico. Due to its amazing tax benefits it is a place currently attracting some of the most cutting edge investors," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. "This summit will provide attendees an opportunity to connect with funds, family offices and to hear from issuers."

The Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico will feature 40+ presentations from leading public companies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that will address the latest trends and innovations in investor relations and technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals, learn about new tools and strategies, and engage in one-on-one meetings.

The Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico will provide a unique and dynamic platform for attendees to connect with other professionals, establish new relationships, and further their investments in the industry: all while taking in the beautiful beaches and culture. Not to mention an opportunity to learn about the tax benefits Puerto Rico can offer investors and business owners: $0 income tax, incentives to manufacture, and more.

For more information and to register for the Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico, please visit https://puertorico.srax.com/.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Investors@srax.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154974