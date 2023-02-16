Percepto VP Policy and Government Affairs Neta Gliksman Appointed Vice President of Commercial Drone Alliance

Influential organization dedicated to advancing policies, enabling US drone operations to scale safely and securely

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , an industry-leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solutions provider, today announced that its VP for Policy and Government Affairs Neta Gliksman was appointed Vice President for the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA). The non-profit organization led by leading members of the commercial drone industry works with US federal policymakers and industry stakeholders to reduce barriers, and enable the expansion of the commercial uncrewed aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries.

A member of the Federal Aviation Administration's Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), Gliksman's appointment highlights Percepto's commitment to making the widespread use of drones in commercial environments a reality. The company achieved a series of regulatory breakthroughs in North America over the last few years, most notably in recent months:

First of its kind nationwide Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) FAA waiver to remotely deploy and operate automated drones for critical infrastructure monitoring at customer sites ( November 2022 )

) FAA highly automated BVLOS approval to enable operations 200 feet above ground level without a pilot or visual observer on-site ( January 2023 )

) FAA exemption denial that helps scale up remote inspections ( February 2023 )

) Transport Canada highly automated BVLOS approval for unmanned autonomous drone operations without a pilot or visual observer on site ( January 2023 )

Gliksman works closely with regulatory bodies and other drone industry stakeholders around the world to push the regulatory needle forward for large-scale, autonomous commercial drone operations. She also works closely with Percepto clients globally, assisting them in receiving the regulatory approvals necessary for their operations.

"I look forward to working with my fellow CDA officers, and with our broader CDA membership, to ensure that a strong regulatory and policy framework accelerates the implementation of commercial drone technology," said Gliksman. "Percepto fully appreciates the significant benefits that remote operations of drones will bring to critical infrastructure sites, including quicker incident response and vastly accelerating efficiency across inspections and operations. We are proud to support the CDA in helping bring other significant life-saving and societal benefits that drones can provide, such as enhancing worker safety and protecting the environment."

The Commercial Drone Alliance brings together commercial drone end-users, manufacturers, service providers, advanced air mobility companies, drone security companies, and vertical markets including oil & gas, precision agriculture, construction, security, communications technology, infrastructure, newsgathering, and filmmaking. The CDA works with all levels of government to collaborate on policies for industry growth, and seeks to educate the public on the safe and responsible use of commercial drones to achieve economic benefits and humanitarian gains.

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.

Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Siemens Energy, Delek US, Koch Fertilizer and ICL Dead Sea Works. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

