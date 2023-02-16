Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 16
[16.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|133,702,422.32
|7.4666
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,941,060.00
|EUR
|0
|72,526,897.08
|7.2957
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|60,632,796.59
|10.1002
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,820,506.00
|GBP
|0
|18,181,369.98
|9.987
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|95,208,943.91
|124.5359