Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
16.02.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj receives observation status (98/23)

On February 13, 2023, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj issued a press release
with information that it had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj (BONES, ISIN code FI4000260583, order book
ID 151313) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
