Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted, and widely recognized CBD companies, announces its General Counsel, Lance Blundell, and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Sibyl Swift, will be speaking on a panel at the Sports and Active Nutrition Summit, USA - Sponsored by Nutraingredients.



The executives will discuss the benefits of CBD in sports nutrition, including the Company's positive results in pain reduction and mood improvement from its recently concluded human clinical trials, developing quality products that can reduce muscle soreness and promote recovery, regulatory hurdles for CBD, and other topics. Lending to its credibility in the Sports Supplement space, cbdMD was the first brand to earn the prestigious NSF International's Certified for Sport certification for its CBD PM Sleep Supplement and its Everyday Wellness CBD softgels.

The panel discussion, titled: CBD/Hemp for Sports Nutrition, will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 3:10 p.m. PST. The full program of the summit runs from February 14-16, 2023. The objective of the summit is to bring together experts in the field of sports nutrition to discuss cutting-edge science, innovation, and regulatory considerations with a focus on business strategy.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our clinical studies, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2022 and as amended on December 20, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155048