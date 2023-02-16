Smith-Midland Corporation: Concrete Safety Systems Delivers on I-81 in Virginia

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Concrete Safety Systems (CSS), the Concrete Highway Barrier rental division of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, is providing J-J Hooks MASH barrier for a new Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project, making it one of the largest rental contracts in CSS history.

Triton Construction, Inc. out of West Virginia, over the span of four years, will be renting over 15,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks precast concrete MASH TL-3 Bolt Down barrier for their project along I-81 and Route 33 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. MASH TL-3 Bolt Down barrier, designed by Easi-Set Industries, and approved through VDOT, among multiple other state DOTs, is used when the barrier deflection needs to be minimal, as it does on bridges.

Delivery began in January 2023 and will be providing direction for motorists and safety for workers during the site work, demolition of the old bridge, and construction of the new bridge.

"This is a large project providing much needed improvements and updates to the existing infrastructure on I-81. When you rent J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier from Concrete Safety Systems, you don't have to worry about storing, installing, or hauling barrier, leaving valuable resources for other work on the project, ultimately saving time and money," said Matthew Smith, President of Concrete Safety Systems.

Specified and approved across North America, the patented J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Safety Barrier system is both the most economical and easiest to install, with fast connections, no loose hardware, and rapid reconfiguration. More than 16 million linear feet have been installed worldwide.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739624/Concrete-Safety-Systems-Delivers-on-I-81-in-Virginia