Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924454 ISIN: US8321561032 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
16.02.23
15:30 Uhr
20,760 US-Dollar
-0,260
-1,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 16:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Corporation: Concrete Safety Systems Delivers on I-81 in Virginia

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Concrete Safety Systems (CSS), the Concrete Highway Barrier rental division of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, is providing J-J Hooks MASH barrier for a new Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project, making it one of the largest rental contracts in CSS history.

Triton Construction, Inc. out of West Virginia, over the span of four years, will be renting over 15,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks precast concrete MASH TL-3 Bolt Down barrier for their project along I-81 and Route 33 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. MASH TL-3 Bolt Down barrier, designed by Easi-Set Industries, and approved through VDOT, among multiple other state DOTs, is used when the barrier deflection needs to be minimal, as it does on bridges.

Delivery began in January 2023 and will be providing direction for motorists and safety for workers during the site work, demolition of the old bridge, and construction of the new bridge.

"This is a large project providing much needed improvements and updates to the existing infrastructure on I-81. When you rent J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier from Concrete Safety Systems, you don't have to worry about storing, installing, or hauling barrier, leaving valuable resources for other work on the project, ultimately saving time and money," said Matthew Smith, President of Concrete Safety Systems.

Specified and approved across North America, the patented J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Safety Barrier system is both the most economical and easiest to install, with fast connections, no loose hardware, and rapid reconfiguration. More than 16 million linear feet have been installed worldwide.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739624/Concrete-Safety-Systems-Delivers-on-I-81-in-Virginia

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.