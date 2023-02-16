IMA®: IMA Expands CSCA Certification Eligibility

More than 50 certifications now qualify individuals to sit for the CSCA exam

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / IMA®, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has expanded its CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) certification program to professionals from other certification groups who now qualify for the certification and can sit for the exam.

The CSCA certification complements the planning and analysis skills acquired from the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification and previously, only CMA-certified professionals were eligible for the CSCA. The skills acquired by earning the accounting and finance certifications that now qualify for the CSCA also provide a strong knowledge base to master the skills of the CSCA. A list of newly eligible certifications that qualify for the CSCA is available here.

The CSCA helps professionals master the concepts and techniques that are required to become key players in driving strategic planning at their organizations. With increased automation in businesses, it is more important for organizations to have strategic professionals leading the finance teams.

"With routine tasks becoming automated, upskilling is essential for all professionals," said Srikrishna Mankal, CMA, Chair, ICMA® (Institute of Certified Management Accountants) Board of Regents. "Professionals need to learn on a continuous basis to be effective leaders, which is one of the reasons why we are opening the CSCA to select accounting and finance certification holders. The knowledge gained from the CSCA will foster career development for all those that earn the certification."

Those that are interested in earning the CSCA sit for one three-hour exam consisting of 60 multiple choice questions and one case study. Passing the exam qualifies the individual for 30 ICMA CPE credits. The CSCA is available for testing in March and September every year.

For more information on the CSCA, visit https://www.imanet.org/en/IMA-Certifications/CSCA-Certification.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

