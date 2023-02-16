Too Good To Go Partners With Not For Profit, FoodCycle Los Angeles, Joining Forces in the Fight to Eliminate Food Insecurity and Surplus Food Waste

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Too Good To Go and FoodCycle LA are pleased to announce their official partnership. This announcement merges the complementary goals of helping to end food insecurity and lowering surplus food waste in the Los Angeles area.

Too Good To Go, the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, launched in Los Angeles in September 2022. Too Good To Go connects local businesses who have surplus food with consumers who purchase that food via the app for - the retail cost. Since launching in L.A. the app has saved more than 80,000 meals from more than 500 partners. Too Good To Go officially entered the US marketplace in August of 2020 and since launching has saved more than 4 million meals from going to waste.

More than 40% of all food in the US goes to waste. Surplus food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions and costs the average American family almost $2,000 per year. Too Good To Go believes in a world without food waste and is proud to support local organizations who are doing the important work to grant access to those who have less access to affordable food, and eliminate the gap between surplus food waste and food insecurity.

FoodCycle LA, a not for profit network, recovers and diverts surplus food to communities experiencing food insecurity. They partner with retailers to divert surplus food away from landfills to organizations who are working to feed hungry people. In 2022 FoodCycle recovered more than 4 ½ million pounds of edible food, which was delivered to nonprofits serving food insecure communities throughout Los Angeles. By using food that would otherwise have gone to waste, FoodCycle has provided more than 10 million meals to hungry people since the beginning of the pandemic. Their cost to deliver a meal is less than ten cents. A one dollar donation helps to feed a family of four for a day, ten dollars allows FoodCycle to provide a week's worth of meals and a fifty dollar donation enables the organization to support a food pantry in an underserved area.

FoodCycle has focused on collaborating with community-based organizations throughout South Los Angeles to provide them with more resources. These areas are the ones most impacted by food insecurity, the impacts of climate change and systemic racism. In honor of Black History Month, on February 18th they will be hosting a special food distribution with Mt. Salem Baptist Church and Thrive Market.

As Too Good To Go's official not for profit partner in Los Angeles, consumers can donate to FoodCycle directly via the app, 100% of all donations go directly to FoodCyle to support their efforts to feed people, not landfills. Said Nancy Beyda, Executive Director, "FoodCycle is focused on innovative solutions to the problems of food waste and food insecurity. We're proud to partner with Too Good To Go as we work together to keep food out of landfills. We value their support for our work to direct more food to communities in need."

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

About FoodCycle Los Angeles

FoodCycle collects excess food from grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and factories and redirects it to feed hungry people. Using a fleet of electric vehicles and an app that allows volunteers to help recover surplus food, we focus on collaboration and building connective networks to ensure that no food is wasted while there are people in need. Last year alone, we delivered more than four million meals to a network of almost 200 community based nonprofits. Our work has been honored by a number of grants and awards, including an outstanding program commendation from the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Resources and Recovery Association. By working together, we believe we can help end the climate crisis, prevent food waste, and feed people, not landfills.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 199 million meals from more than 180,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.usa.

