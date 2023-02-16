Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Senzime AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Senzime AB (publ) is removed (13/23)

Den 8 februari 2023 gavs aktierna i Senzime AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella situation. Idag, den 16 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett låneavtal och kreditfaciliteter om totalt 35,9 MSEK. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-kod SE0002478776, orderboks-ID 056147) ska tas bort. On February 8, 2023, the shares in Senzime AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, February 16, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a loan agreement and credit facilities totaling 35.9 MSEK. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-code SE0002478776, order book ID 056147). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB