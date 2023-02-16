Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
WKN: A0X93V ISIN: SE0002478776 Ticker-Symbol: 6YC 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,673 Euro
-0,001
-0,15 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Senzime AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Senzime AB (publ) is removed (13/23)

Den 8 februari 2023 gavs aktierna i Senzime AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella
situation. 

Idag, den 16 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget ingått ett låneavtal och kreditfaciliteter om totalt
35,9 MSEK. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-kod
SE0002478776, orderboks-ID 056147) ska tas bort. 

On February 8, 2023, the shares in Senzime AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's
financial position. 

Today, February 16, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had entered into a loan agreement and credit facilities
totaling 35.9 MSEK. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-code
SE0002478776, order book ID 056147). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
