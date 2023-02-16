Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Veg of Lund AB (publ) receives observation status (99/23)

Today, February 16, 2023, Veg of Lund AB (publ) disclosed its annual financial
statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(VOLAB, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364) and the equity rights
(VOLAB TO2, ISIN code SE0019354366, order book ID 281312) in Veg of Lund AB
(publ) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
