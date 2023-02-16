Portland, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Renowned economist Gary Yohe has announced the launch of a new book "Defending against Climate Risk - Lessons and Stories From a Foot Soldier in The Climate Wars." It is part memoir of life and travels as a senior expert on the effects of climate change and part technical lessons on how to respond to climate change. Gary Yohe wrote the first draft of the book in 2018. More recently, the book was revised and updated for a broader audience and the updated version will be published shortly.

Professor Gary Yohe is the Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies (Emeritus) at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, and served as the convening lead author for multiple chapters and lead author for many Synthesis Reports for the IPCC (United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) from 1990 through 2014.

Said Professor Gary Yohe: "I am a mathematician by background. My ideas on the effects of climate change are based on solid data and realistic projections about what could happen in the future based on current trends plus or minus quite a bit. As part of the IPCC, I had sounded warnings about the impact of human industrial activity on the environment long before it was fashionable. I began working on climate change in the early 1980s when the number of economists who knew about the problem could be counted on two hands. The Nobel Peace Prize for the IPCC in 2007 marked the beginning of a change in the attitude of the general public."

Gary W. Yohe is the author of over 175 scholarly articles, several books, and dozens of contributions to media coverage of climate issues. In April 2011, Professor Yohe was appointed Vice Chair of the National Climate Assessment Development and Advisory Committee for the Obama Administration for the Third National Climate Assessment. Professor Yohe accepted the position and withdrew from IPCC obligations as believed that it would be more effective to work within the government of the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gasses for policy change on the environment.

"Many a time I was privileged to be in the right place at the right time," Professor Yohe has said. "In my new book, I share memorable stories about my time as an expert on environmental policy. In those times, I had chances to interact with many world leaders and many more phenomenal colleagues. I also outline concepts in the book that I developed over my 40+ years. My PhD dissertation was on "Prices versus quantities under uncertainty" now known as tax carbon emissions or impose "cap and trade." I worked with colleagues to identify the underlying determinants of the dual concepts of adaptive capacity and mitigative capacity to support analyses of the strengths and weaknesses in our abilities to adjust to climate change."

"Climate wars are real, and people need to know their real story. I firmly believe that we cannot solve the climate risk problem, but we can take action to make things better. It is all about effective risk management."

"Sustainability and action for climate change have become a fact of life. Now, the public is clamoring for change. This memoir will showcase how the attitude of governments and the general public to climate change has evolved over the years and my own journey within this space."

