IT Delight CEO Igor Iemelianov states that the company's expansion to the US was necessary for continued growth. Founded in 2012 in Ukraine, the company soon acquired clients from the US, Australia, and Germany. "The US is one of the largest economies in the world and expanding to this market can provide significant growth opportunities," says Iemelianov. "It is also home to some of the world's largest and most innovative technology companies, providing a competitive environment that can drive innovation and growth."

He adds that expanding to the US gives IT Delight access to a large pool of highly skilled technology professionals, providing a potential source of talent for the company. "From the start, we've been driven to create an optimum team of professionals," he says. "Part of our success - and why we've been able to expand - is our company's goal of empowering all team members to make their own decisions and utilize their own unique expertise."

The team of experienced developers, project managers, designers, SEO specialists and marketers handle creation and management of all types of e-commerce websites. The IT Delight team now consists of over 80 professionals with a massive portfolio of completed projects. With Shopware and Magento as partners and developers experienced in Laravel, Symfony, and React, IT Delight has no plans to slow its growth.

"We at IT Delight feel that moving into the US market will allow us to continue our success as a company," Iemelianov shares. "Our team has received multiple recognitions and honors for our consistent ability to deliver scalable and integrated solutions that bring real results. We already have enough US customers that it just made sense to open offices in America."

IT Delight works with both established companies and start-ups in all industries, including healthcare, fashion, hospitality, cosmetics, and more. "We have 12 years' of experience and our portfolio includes over 190 clients and 300 projects," says Iemelianov. "We hold ourselves to the highest technical standards and customers turn to us for our customized approach," he says. "Our avoidance of 'template thinking' is our competitive advantage and it helps us set ourselves apart in a highly competitive environment."

IT Delight's newest office in Florida offers all the services that current clients enjoy. The company's range of services include adaptation, usability research, user interface analysis, web development, and reports on efficiency and effectiveness. As a certified partner with Magento and Shopware, IT Delight employs dozens of experienced developers, enabling the company to offer advanced technology to its clients.

"As we have grown, we are reaching new goals - such as expanding to the US and beyond," Iemelianov notes. "We recently launched a proprietary Pro Magento Community to support professional development and networking for beginning and experienced developers alike, including freelancers. We are proud of the strides forward our company has made and feel that our newest American clients will enjoy the difference that our personalized services can offer."

IT Delight is a software web-development studio with its home base located in the Ukraine. The company delivers complex business and e-commerce solutions in technologies such as website and app development. IT Delight offers a range of services for businesses looking to build and grow their online stores, including web development, UX/UI design, and digital marketing.

