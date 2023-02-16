Global health insurance brokerage Pacific Prime Dubai and China have become the third and fourth Pacific Prime entities, after Hong Kong and Singapore, to join the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), with the aim of connecting and collaborating with over 120 firms across 100 countries on six continents.

With brokerage revenues of more than USD $10 billion last year, WBN is the world's largest independent broker network and one of the top five broking entities globally. WBN's unique contribution to the insurance industry is providing global access to expertise via the senior leadership of its member firms across the world. Using data and technology to deliver a seamless level of service, its members work together to deliver client-focused solutions for international clients.

"WBN is delighted to welcome Pacific Prime Dubai and China to the network. We look forward to growing our partnership and working together to provide our members and clients in Asia, and globally, with our highest level of service and expertise. Their addition will be significant in enabling us to expand our client offering in the region as part of our strategic vision," remarked Olga Collins, CEO of WBN.

Over the years, Pacific Prime and WBN have developed a mutually-beneficial working relationship. The insurance intermediary is proud to now represent four countries within the global network. Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of Pacific Prime, also sits on the board of WBN and continues to contribute to strengthening its insights into the employee benefits landscape.

David Hayes, Regional CEO at Pacific Prime Dubai, commented, "Joining a network as prestigious and highly-regarded as WBN is a huge milestone for us and a platform to better share our expertise in the MENA region. We look forward to being able to expand our reach and provide more client-centric services and solutions."

"We are proud to join the WBN as the fourth Pacific Prime entity and look forward to working with our new partners and mutual clients in China, and globally, who will reap the benefits of this new partnership. We are excited to expand our reach and services through WBN and offer more client-focused solutions and advice," added Jason Armer, China Country Manager at Pacific Prime.

About Pacific Prime

Pacific Prime is an award-winning, global health insurance brokerage that offers individual, family, and company insurance solutions. Established in 2000, Pacific Prime has grown to become one of Asia's leading brokers, with 10 offices around the world including Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com

About WBN

Founded in 1989, today WBN has more than 120 member firms across 100 countries. With brokerage revenues at the end of 2021 of more than $10 billion, WBN is the largest independent broker network and one of the world's five largest broking entities. WBN's unique contribution to the insurance industry is global access to expertise via the senior leadership of its member firms across the world. Using data and technology to deliver a seamless level of individual service, its members value working together to deliver for its international client base above all else.

To learn more about WBN, please visit: www.wbnglobal.com

