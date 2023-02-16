Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2023 | 17:10
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (100/23)

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Sweden. 

Please note that the shares will remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. 

Short name:   BONES    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000260583
----------------------------
Order book ID: 151313   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be
March 3, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.