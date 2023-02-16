Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Dev Randhawa will be presenting on March 3rd at 1:30 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

