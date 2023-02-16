Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
16.02.2023 | 17:24
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Notice of Separate Noteholder Meetings

PR Newswire

London, February 16

16 February 2023

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

Notice of Separate Noteholder Meetings

This Notice is important and requires the attention of noteholders and available on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004353/THESIS_No__1_plc___Notice_to_the_Noteholders_16_February_2023.pdf


For further information please contact:

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com

