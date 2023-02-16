The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Notice of Separate Noteholder Meetings
16 February 2023
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649
Notice of Separate Noteholder Meetings
This Notice is important and requires the attention of noteholders and available on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004353/THESIS_No__1_plc___Notice_to_the_Noteholders_16_February_2023.pdf
For further information please contact:
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com