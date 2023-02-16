Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
16.02.2023 | 17:48
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 16

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited76.46
GG00BJVDZ94615th February 2023

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 16thFebruary 2023

