Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Anfield Energy, Inc. (TSXV: AEC) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.
Corey Dias, CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 11:30am Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.
About Anfield Energy, Inc.
Anfield is a U.S.-based near-term uranium and vanadium producer. Anfield's hub-and-spoke production strategy is underpinned by its Shootaring Canyon Mill, one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in existence in the U.S.
For further information:
Anfield Energy, Inc.
Corey Dias
CEO
6046695762
cdias@anfieldresources.com
info@anfieldresources.com