Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Anfield Energy, Inc. (TSXV: AEC) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Corey Dias, CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 11:30am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Anfield Energy, Inc.

Anfield is a U.S.-based near-term uranium and vanadium producer. Anfield's hub-and-spoke production strategy is underpinned by its Shootaring Canyon Mill, one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in existence in the U.S.

For further information:

Anfield Energy, Inc.

Corey Dias

CEO

6046695762

cdias@anfieldresources.com

info@anfieldresources.com