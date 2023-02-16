Pyxera Global Appoints New Country Director to Lead 10-Year Strategy for India

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Pyxera Global is excited to announce the appointment of Rajesh Varghese as its new Country Director for India. Rajesh has work experience across India, Singapore, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Varghese has worked with over 100 nonprofits to build capacity and understands how social sector organizations are a powerful way to ignite positive, systemic change. He has worked with several populations in India and Asia, from young people to low-income families, social entrepreneurs, and non-profit and corporate foundation leaders.

Prior to joining, Varghese served as the Chief Transformation Officer of South Central Community Family Service Center and as the Country Director of Ashoka, both in Singapore. He also held a role with IBM in India for Ashoka's Make a Difference campaign, where he initiated key partnerships with corporate and philanthropic foundations such as the IKEA Foundation, Porticus, and Oracle.

"We are living in a time where every business must create societal and environmental impact. In the next 10 years, India has a crucial role to play," Varghese said. "Impact funding and commitment to strong outcomes are the bold steps we need in public, private, and social partnerships. I'm excited to bring Pyxera Global into an ambitious decade of improved conditions and equitable economic development in India."

Pyxera Global India has made significant progress over the years in supporting communities to meet their needs and is especially excited about a new strategic partnership with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the largest cooperative union in the country. The purpose of this work is to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem in the public, private, and social sectors. Pyxera Global is also proud of the 3,000 or so organizations supported through their Global Pro Bono work and services delivered to thousands of people in India.

About PYXERA Global

For over 30 years, PYXERA Global has facilitated mutually beneficial partnerships between the public, private, and social sectors worldwide to create social impact projects that enrich lives and livelihoods inclusively and sustainably.





