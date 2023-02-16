Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company approved grants under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain officers, employees, and directors of the Company. In total, the Company has awarded (i) 250,000 RSUs to an officer of the Company, (ii) 714,000 Options to certain officers and employees of the Company, and (iii) 114,000 DSUs to directors of the Company. The RSUs are immediately vested. The Options have an exercise price of C$1.00 per Common Share and are immediately vested. The DSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, manufactures and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center, automotive LiDAR, and other rapidly-growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers.

