Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) provided revised details today for its previously announced mid-year strategy update. The event will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, and will last approximately 90 minutes. Please note this is a new date and time compared to what Cimpress previously communicated.

Participants will include Robert Keane, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Florian Baumgartner, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Vista. The event format will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session addressing both live and pre-submitted questions. Investors may pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com by Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The event will be webcast live at ir.cimpress.com, and a replay, slides and transcript will be available following the event.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit https://cimpress.com/.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005761/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com