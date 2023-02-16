Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 22:38
Medtronic: Keeping Up With the Pack

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / In the early 1970s, wolves were endangered across the U.S. and Mexico. Red wolves and Mexican gray wolves were extinct in the wild, and only about 300 gray wolves lived in northern Minnesota and Michigan. Since then, populations of all three species have grown through concerted efforts by government agencies and conservationists.

Among those helping to boost these populations are scientists at the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota. They raise gray wolves and are actively breeding both the red wolf and Mexican gray wolf to help increase numbers in wild populations. These scientists study wolves so they can better understand them - and a small Medtronic device is helping them do so.

Learn more about how Medtronic healthcare technology is changing wildlife conservation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739729/Keeping-Up-With-the-Pack

