

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined 32 percent to $437 million from last year's $640 million.



Basic earnings per share dropped to 3.65 US cents from 5.50 US cents a year ago.



Net income, on non-HKFRS basis, was $447 million, down 31 percent from last year's $652 million.



Group revenue declined 24 percent to $15.27 billion from $20.13 billion a year ago.



Group revenue from non-PC businesses reached a high of 41 percent and profitability remained solid. Lenovo said its diversified growth engines of Solutions and Services Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group generated revenue growth of 23 percent and 48 percent, respectively.



In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$6.80, down 3 percent.



