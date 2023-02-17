MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), a German financial services provider, reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 2.0 billion euros compared to a loss of 0.3 billion euros in the prior period.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter climbed 12.7 percent year-over-year to 4.0 billion euros, driven by strong performance in the Life/Health business segment.
But total revenues for the fourth quarter were 36.7 billion euros, down 4.5 percent from the prior year. Statutory premiums declined in the Life/Health business segment, mainly due to softer single-premium sales in Germany and unit-linked products in Italy.
The company said its board will propose a dividend of 11.40 euros per share for 2022, an increase of 5.6 percent from 2021.
The company said it looks forward with confidence to a strong 2023 and targets a full-year operating profit of 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.
