

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income for the period - Group part - was 496 million euros, up 622 million euros from last year. Revenues from ordinary activities was 7.13 billion euros, up 47%.



Full year net income Group part was 728 million euros, an increase of 4.02 billion euros from last year. Revenue was 26.39 billion euros, up 84%.



Air France-KLM expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia of: 90%-95% for the First quarter of 2023; 90%-95% for the second quarter of 2023; above 95% for the second half of 2023; and 95%-100% for the full year 2023.



The Group's medium-term financial ambition is to reach an operating margin of 7% to 8%. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to 2019 levels as from 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!