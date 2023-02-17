

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking and insurance holding company NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to shareholders grew to 3.34 billion pounds from last year's 2.95 billion pounds.



Profit before tax was 5.13 billion pounds, higher than last year's 3.84 billion pounds.



Income for the year grew to 13.16 billion pounds from 10.43 billion pounds generated in the previous year.



Further, the company noted that a final dividend of 10.0 pence per share is proposed, and the company intends to commence an ordinary share buyback programme of up to 800 million pounds in the first half of 2023.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, NatWest projects income excluding notable items to be around 14.8 billion pounds and full year NIM around 3.20 percent, based on a Bank of England base rate of 4 percent through the remainder of 2023.



