Purplebricks Group Plc: Trading update and Launch of Strategic Review

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT SUCH AN OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014 AS AMENDED AND TRANSPOSED INTO UK LAW IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

Purplebricks Group plc

("Purplebricks", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update and Launch of Strategic Review

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), the UK's leading tech-led estate agency business, provides an update on trading in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2023 ("FY23"), and announces the commencement of a strategic review.

Trading Update

Since the Group published its Interim Results on 8 December 2022, implementation of its turnaround plan has continued at pace. A key component of the turnaround plan in Q3 FY23 was the implementation of Purplebricks' revised go-to-market strategy, which aims to focus resource and investment into the regions which are currently profitable and those where there remains the largest opportunities for market share growth. Implementation has taken place but it has involved more disruption to the sales field than originally envisaged in order to achieve the required cost savings and efficiency improvements. This process has resulted in approximately GBP1.2m of one-off exceptional costs being incurred in H2 FY23 to date. As a result of this disruption, the instruction numbers achieved in Q3 FY23 were lower than the Board's previous expectations.

In response to the lower instruction levels, the Board has proactively identified GBP4m of further annualised cost savings in addition to those communicated at the time of the Interim Results. These additional savings will be achieved by streamlining the lettings business and more conservative investment in the ramp up of the mortgages business. The restructured sales field operation is now benefitting from the leadership of the Group's new Chief Sales and Marketing Officers, who both joined in January 2023. Purplebricks also implemented a fee increase on 1 February which will increase ARPI going forward.

Notwithstanding the positive operational changes made for the long term health of the business, the impact of lower instruction levels during Q3 FY23 has resulted in the Board revising its expectations for full year performance.

The Group now expects to deliver revenue for FY23 of between GBP60 million and GBP65 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of between GBP15 million and GBP20 million.

As a result of its turnaround plan, the Group continues to expect positive cash generation in early FY24.

Strategic Review

The Board believes that Purplebricks' business and brand has significant value. The Purplebricks brand benefits from over a decade building best in class brand recognition within the UK estate agency market. The Group, through its turnaround plan, is positioning itself well for the future, having laid the foundations to invest in existing and new revenue streams, such as lettings and financial services, and thereby generate material long term profitability and cash flow.

The Board recognise that the potential of the Group may be better realised under an alternative ownership structure, and has, therefore, decided to conduct a strategic review of the Group's business (the "Strategic Review") with the aim of delivering maximum value for shareholders. The Group has appointed Zeus as its Financial Adviser to assist with the Strategic Review. The outcome of the Strategic Review may or may not result in a sale of the Company or some or all of the Group's business and assets.

As a consequence of this announcement, an 'offer period' has now commenced in respect of the Company in accordance with the rules of the Code and the attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Code, which are summarised below. The Company is not in talks with any potential offeror and is not in receipt of any approach with regard to a possible offer.

Helena Marston, CEO said:

"We have undertaken a huge amount of work in the last 9 months to improve our sales business, raise standards, establish Purplebricks Financial Services, and stabilise lettings, all of which means the Company has never been in better shape for the future. Yes, the actions we have taken have caused more short-term disruption to our Q3 performance than anticipated, but we remain confident in returning to positive cash generation in early FY24. We recognise that our upside potential is not currently reflected in our market valuation, which is why the entire Board has therefore concluded that a strategic review is now in the best interests of all shareholders."

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is a leading technology-led estate agency business, based in the UK. Purplebricks combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Partners and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.

Appendix - Profit Forecast

The section of this announcement entitled 'Trading Update' contains the following statement:

"The Group now expects to deliver revenue for FY23 of between GBP60 million and GBP65 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of between GBP15 million and GBP20 million."

This statement constitutes a profit forecast for the purposes of Rule 28 of the Code (the "FY23 Profit Forecast"). Set out below is the basis of preparation of the FY23 Profit Forecast and the assumptions on which it is based.

Basis of preparation

The FY23 Profit Forecast has been prepared on a basis consistent with the Group's accounting policies which are in accordance with IFRS. These policies are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual results for the year ended 30 April 2022.

Assumptions

The FY23 Profit Forecast is based on the assumptions listed below:

-- There will be no material changes to existing prevailing macroeconomic, regulatory or politicalconditions in the markets and regions in which the Group operates.

-- There will be no material adverse events (internal or external to the Group) that will have a significantimpact on the Group's financial performance.

-- There will be no material change in the availability or cost of mortgage financing for UK propertypurchasers.

-- There will be no material impact on stakeholder relationships arising from the Strategic Review.

-- There will be no material change in the Group's market share or conversion rates as a result of therecently introduced price increase, or other market factors.

Directors' confirmation

The Directors have considered the FY23 Profit Forecast and confirm that it has been properly compiled on the basis of the assumptions set out above and the basis of the accounting used is consistent with the Group's accounting policies.

