

HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas Holding AG (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK), a German beauty retailer, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter, influenced by firm demand, especially during Christmas season.



For three-month period to December, 2022, the Düsseldorf-based firm posted a net income of 126.7 million euros, higher than 70.7 million euros, posted for the same period of previous fiscal.



Adjusted EBITDA surged to 308.1 million euros as against last year's 257.4 million euros.



For December quarter, the retailer posted a like-for-like annual sales growth of 13.4 percent.



The Group posted sales of 1.439 billion euros, higher than previous year's 1.291 billion euros.



