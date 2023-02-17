

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Friday said its revenue from continuing operations for the full year increased 12% to 150.017 billion euros from 133.893 billion euros in the previous year, reflecting improved pricing and slightly higher unit sales.



Mercedes-Benz also intends to repurchase up to 4 billion euros of shares over the next two years



Profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations grew to 14.501 billion euros or 13.55 euros per share from 10.695 billion euros or 10 euros per share a year ago.



Earnings Before Interest and Taxes or EBIT increased 28% to 20.458 billion euros from 16.028 billion euros last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBIT was 20.655 billion euros, up from 17.158 billion euros a year ago.



The company's Board is expected to propose a dividend of 5.2 euros per share, up from 5 euros per share last year.



Looking forward to 2023, the car maker expects EBIT to be slightly below and revenue to be same as the prior-year levels.



Commenting on the results, the company said , 'In its first year after the Daimler Truck spin-off, Mercedes-Benz Group continued its transformation amid geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. Strong results underline the improved profitability, even as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and the fallout from Russia's war against Ukraine continued to affect the business.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!