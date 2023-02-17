Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2023 | 09:00
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 16

[17.02.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BN4GXL6324,479,000.00EUR0212,621,129.478.6859
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0883,145.7987.6137
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BMQ5Y557478,600.00EUR048,111,434.73100.5254
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BMDWWS85127,602.00USD013,657,160.03107.0294
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BN0T9H7061,689.00GBP06,486,027.09105.1407
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BKX90X67106,561.00EUR010,955,806.99102.8125
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE00BKX90W5051,049.00CHF04,992,162.5297.7916
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD063,965,965.979.1568
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE000L1I4R942,988,380.00USD030,094,318.5510.0704
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.02.23IE000LJG9WK110,000.00GBP099,806.079.9806
