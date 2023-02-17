Procedure for listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on February 16, 2023 received application from AS "Latvenergo" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802684 1 000 50 000 000 EUR 22.02.2029 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. AS "Latenergo" has published Prospectus of April 20, 2022, Prospectus supplement of September 20, 2022 and Issue Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.