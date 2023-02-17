Anzeige
17.02.2023
Procedure for listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on February 16, 2023 received application from AS "Latvenergo"
requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: 



  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000802684   1 000    50 000 000   EUR   22.02.2029 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

AS "Latenergo" has published Prospectus of April 20, 2022, Prospectus
supplement of September 20, 2022 and Issue Final Terms. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
