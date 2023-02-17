Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Tradegate
16.02.23
10:55 Uhr
339,40 Euro
+6,30
+1,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
328,00328,3009:21
327,90328,4009:21
Dow Jones News
17.02.2023 | 09:13
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 17-Feb-2023 / 08:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aubagne, February 17, 2023 Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2022 is now available at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ news-financial-publications

It contains the following information:

- Business development for fiscal 2022 and the 2023 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed roughly 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. Contact Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Information on Document Availability 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1562307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1562307 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2023 02:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.