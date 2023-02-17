DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 17-Feb-2023

Aubagne, February 17, 2023 Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2022 is now available at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ news-financial-publications

It contains the following information:

- Business development for fiscal 2022 and the 2023 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed roughly 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. Contact Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

