Enzymatica AB: Interim report Q4/2022: A year that laid the foundation for growth

Significant events during the quarter Significant events after the quarter On October 31, the journal Respiratory Research

published an in-vitro study from the Medical University of

Innsbruck which shows that ColdZyme blocks the

widespread and highly transmissible omicron variants

BA.4 and BA.5 from adhering to and infecting human

cells. According to the researchers who conducted the

study, this finding means the possibility that ColdZyme

can be applied to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Continued clinical trials are needed to confirm the effect

in-vivo. No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter.

Other events during the quarter In November, the University of Kent (UK) initiated a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to explore the

preventative effects of ColdZyme on upper respiratory tract infections in elite athletes. The study builds on a

previous 2020 study from the same research group, which showed that treatment with ColdZyme can reduce the

number of lost training days. The goal is to present the study in the fall of 2023 before the upcoming cold season.

Fourth quarter January-December Net sales reached SEK 16.6 (18.7) million. The operating result totaled SEK -21.6 (-10.5) million. The operating result includes non-recurring expenses of

SEK 5.6 million attributable to the renegotiation of

contracts with one of the company's partners. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.14

(-0.07). Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -27.7

(-6.6) million. Cash flow was affected by payment of one-

off compensation to partners totaling SEK 18.5 million. Net sales reached SEK 48.9 (57.2) million. The operating result totaled SEK -68.2 (-45.2) million. The operating result includes non-recurring

expenses of SEK 14.2 million attributable to the

renegotiation of contracts with two of the company's partners. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.44 (-0.31). Cash flow from operating activities for the period

totaled SEK -65.4 (-35.9) million. Cash flow was

impacted by payment of the one-off compensation

to partners totaling SEK 18.5 million. Cash flow from financing activities totaled SEK 88.2

million, of which SEK 69.0 million relates to the

rights issue in September. Net cash totaled SEK 28.4 (29.0) million.

"At the end of the fourth quarter 2022 and the beginning of the first quarter 2023, we have seen that sales are stronger compared with the same period a year ago. Sales to consumers in Sweden are growing and our market share remains strong. Sales to our partners outside Sweden are expected to grow again as our partners' inventories decrease following the return of common colds. A tough 2022 led to improved structures and processes and closer collaboration with our partners. That is why I now look with confidence to 2023. Enzymatica is ready for a comeback", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET

on February 17, 2023.

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com





Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



