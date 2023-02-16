CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Our strong fourth quarter performance reflects the power of our platform, our leadership position and our trusted partnership with the construction industry. We look forward to continuing this momentum as we enter 2023," said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore. "I'm also thrilled to share that CFO, Paul Lyandres, will be transitioning to a newly established role as President of Fintech in early May, at which time, our SVP of Finance, Howard Fu, will be promoted to CFO. These changes reinforce the incredible caliber of leadership we have as we look towards our next phase of efficient growth and continue advancing our vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction."

"Our year-end results reflect Procore's consistent performance and strength across multiple facets of the business," said Paul Lyandres, CFO of Procore. "It has been an honor serving in the role of CFO, and I'm excited for the next chapter of leading the Fintech organization at Procore."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $202 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Including a $9 million contribution from Levelset.

GAAP gross margin was 80% and non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.

GAAP operating margin was (37%) and non-GAAP operating margin was (8%).

Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter was $23 million.

Free cash inflow for the fourth quarter was $12 million.

Total remaining performance obligation ("RPO") was $798 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year. Short term RPO was approximately 70% of total RPO, representing an increase of 34% year-over-year.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $720 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Including a $32 million contribution from Levelset.

GAAP gross margin was 79% and non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.

GAAP operating margin was (40%) and non-GAAP operating margin was (10%).

Operating cash inflow for 2022 was $13 million.

Free cash outflow for 2022 was $37 million.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and will not be final until Procore files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Recent Business Highlights:

Added 402 net new organic customers in the fourth quarter, ending with a total of 14,488 organic customers.

Achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 95% for 2022.

Ended 2022 with 3,568 full-time employees, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

Announced a number of innovations to the Procore platform addressing challenges associated with payments, labor, preconstruction, communication and more.

Partnered with Dodge Construction Network to release the 2022 Top Business Issues for Specialty Contractors Report, highlighting key issues impacting specialty contractors.

Announced our expansion to Germany.

Released inaugural 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, highlighting the company's guiding principles, efforts and aspirations related to ESG.

Named one of Construction Executive's 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms.

Awarded the TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award.

Leadership Updates:

Today, Procore announced that Paul Lyandres, CFO of Procore, will be assuming a new role at Procore as President of Fintech. In this role, Mr. Lyandres will lead the strategic planning, direction, innovation and overall execution of Procore's fintech initiatives. Mr. Lyandres will remain CFO until early May 2023, at which time Howard Fu, Procore's SVP of Finance, will succeed Mr. Lyandres as CFO.

Effective as of February 21, 2023, Sarah Hodges will be joining Procore as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO of Procore, Ms. Hodges will be responsible for the development of the strategic marketing plan and execution of all marketing activities globally in support of Procore's financial and strategic business objectives.

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023:

First Quarter 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $202 million to $204 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 28%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (8.5%) to (9.5%).

Full Year 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $895 million to $900 million, representing year-over-year growth of 24% to 25%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (6.5%) to (7.5%).



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore's future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore's investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore's current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance, including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability, economic, and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, the performance of our corporate investments, our ability to expand internationally, our estimated total addressable market, and as set forth in Procore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on Procore's forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Procore believes that the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures as described below, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, acquisition-related expenses, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP loss from operations by total revenue.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, Procore believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allow for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore's control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Additionally, acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Procore believes that the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses. Income tax benefits relate to the release of a portion of our valuation allowance as a result of deferred tax liabilities recorded related to prior year acquisitions that are available sources of income to realize our deferred tax assets. We exclude the income tax effect associated with our prior year acquisitions from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore's own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore's reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Procore's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore's business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore's business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry-for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 202,053 $ 146,103 $ 720,203 $ 514,821 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)(4) 40,570 29,767 148,416 98,312 Gross profit 161,483 116,336 571,787 416,509 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)(4) 118,170 84,285 424,976 308,511 Research and development (1)(2)(3)(4) 75,413 60,671 270,982 237,290 General and administrative (1)(3)(4) 43,102 45,830 166,283 156,635 Total operating expenses 236,685 190,786 862,241 702,436 Loss from operations (75,202 ) (74,450 ) (290,454 ) (285,927 ) Interest income 4,966 74 7,861 175 Interest expense (499 ) (568 ) (2,135 ) (2,328 ) Other (expense) income, net (692 ) 37 (1,737 ) (843 ) Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (71,427 ) (74,907 ) (286,465 ) (288,923 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (243 ) (23,935 ) 466 (23,758 ) Net loss $ (71,184 ) $ (50,972 ) $ (286,931 ) $ (265,165 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (2.86 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 138,415,280 132,892,072 136,525,728 92,673,453

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,914 $ 1,336 $ 7,253 $ 8,094 Sales and marketing 15,046 11,470 53,397 68,755 Research and development 19,352 15,413 63,262 85,040 General and administrative 10,693 13,013 38,974 65,272 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 47,005 $ 41,232 $ 162,886 $ 227,161

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 5,493 $ 4,264 $ 22,428 $ 7,522 Sales and marketing 3,107 2,251 12,425 3,600 Research and development 854 904 3,528 2,674 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 9,454 $ 7,419 $ 38,381 $ 13,796

(3) Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 60 $ 57 $ 308 $ 457 Sales and marketing 348 495 1,955 2,325 Research and development 286 398 2,474 2,606 General and administrative 171 242 1,202 1,127 Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions $ 865 $ 1,192 $ 5,939 $ 6,515

(4) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ - $ 2 $ - $ 2 Sales and marketing 655 378 1,725 488 Research and development 1,679 906 5,549 1,348 General and administrative 6 4,528 2,128 7,442 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 2,340 $ 5,814 $ 9,402 $ 9,280

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,712 $ 586,108 Marketable securities 285,493 - Accounts receivable, net 148,683 113,977 Contract cost asset, current 23,600 17,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,731 35,173 Total current assets 799,219 752,288 Capitalized software development costs, net 58,577 27,062 Property and equipment, net 39,193 36,837 Right of use assets - finance leases 37,026 39,623 Right of use assets - operating leases 41,934 44,052 Contract cost asset, non-current 40,477 25,889 Intangible assets, net 162,953 201,977 Goodwill 539,128 540,922 Other assets 21,903 22,007 Total assets $ 1,740,410 $ 1,690,657 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,282 $ 15,490 Accrued expenses 99,182 65,907 Deferred revenue, current 396,535 301,557 Other current liabilities 21,639 20,750 Total current liabilities 531,638 403,704 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,278 4,024 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 45,578 47,344 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,087 41,573 Other liabilities, non-current 3,049 4,723 Total liabilities 623,630 501,368 Stockholders' equity Common stock 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 2,068,225 1,852,071 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,316 ) (583 ) Accumulated deficit (949,143 ) (662,212 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,116,780 1,189,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,740,410 $ 1,690,657

Remaining performance obligation:

The remaining performance obligation was $797.5 million as of December 31, 2022, approximately 70% of which is expected to be recognized as revenue within 12 months. The remaining performance obligation was $602.6 million as of December 31, 2021, approximately 70% of which was expected to be recognized as revenue within 12 months.

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (71,184 ) $ (50,972 ) $ (286,931 ) $ (265,165 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Stock-based compensation 47,005 41,232 162,886 227,161 Depreciation and amortization 16,586 13,107 63,039 36,376 Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net (1,359 ) - (2,009 ) - Abandonment of long-lived assets 280 - 1,344 554 Noncash operating lease expense 2,611 1,969 10,170 7,569 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss, net (1,232 ) (190 ) (351 ) 685 Deferred income taxes 67 (24,586 ) (283 ) (24,493 ) Provision for credit losses 1,247 532 2,584 129 Decrease (increase) in fair value of strategic investments 519 - 483 (32 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations Accounts receivable (42,196 ) (37,970 ) (35,817 ) (34,184 ) Deferred contract cost assets (9,385 ) (3,084 ) (21,974 ) (10,157 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,456 (9,088 ) (3,754 ) (16,811 ) Accounts payable (1,682 ) 4,082 459 3,954 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,559 9,492 34,623 38,176 Deferred revenue 67,180 53,950 97,029 78,671 Operating lease liabilities (1,780 ) (2,049 ) (8,890 ) (5,703 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 22,692 (3,575 ) 12,608 36,730 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,112 ) (3,978 ) (15,782 ) (12,383 ) Capitalized software development costs (8,865 ) (5,073 ) (33,648 ) (15,248 ) Purchases of strategic investments (306 ) (850 ) (3,959 ) (4,300 ) Purchases of marketable securities (76,128 ) - (369,206 ) - Maturities of marketable securities 85,632 - 85,632 - Originations of materials financing (6,739 ) - (23,489 ) - Customer repayments of materials financing 6,688 - 18,685 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (489,847 ) - (509,837 ) Settlement of post-close working capital adjustments from business combinations - - 1,291 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,830 ) (499,748 ) (340,476 ) (541,768 ) Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering - - - 665,129 Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,019 7,773 22,364 43,086 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 10,620 9,475 22,133 9,475 Payments of deferred offering costs - (34 ) (270 ) (3,880 ) Payments of deferred business acquisition consideration (3,870 ) - (3,870 ) (475 ) Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives (375 ) (334 ) (1,705 ) (1,509 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,394 16,880 38,652 711,826 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,256 (486,443 ) (289,216 ) 206,788 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,834 211 (180 ) (829 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 267,726 1,075,444 589,212 383,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 299,816 $ 589,212 $ 299,816 $ 589,212

Procore Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 202,053 $ 146,103 $ 720,203 $ 514,821 Gross profit 161,483 116,336 571,787 416,509 Stock-based compensation expense 1,914 1,336 7,253 8,094 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 5,493 4,264 22,428 7,522 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 60 57 308 457 Acquisition-related expenses - 2 - 2 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 168,950 $ 121,995 $ 601,776 $ 432,584 Gross margin 80 % 80 % 79 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 84 % 83 % 84 % 84 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 202,053 $ 146,103 $ 720,203 $ 514,821 GAAP sales and marketing 118,170 84,285 424,976 308,511 Stock-based compensation expense (15,046 ) (11,470 ) (53,397 ) (68,755 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3,107 ) (2,251 ) (12,425 ) (3,600 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (348 ) (495 ) (1,955 ) (2,325 ) Acquisition-related expenses (655 ) (378 ) (1,725 ) (488 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 99,014 $ 69,691 $ 355,474 $ 233,343 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 58 % 58 % 59 % 60 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 49 % 48 % 49 % 45 %

GAAP research and development 75,413 60,671 270,982 237,290 Stock-based compensation expense (19,352 ) (15,413 ) (63,262 ) (85,040 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (854 ) (904 ) (3,528 ) (2,674 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (286 ) (398 ) (2,474 ) (2,606 ) Acquisition-related expenses (1,679 ) (906 ) (5,549 ) (1,348 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 53,242 $ 43,050 $ 196,169 $ 145,622 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 37 % 42 % 38 % 46 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 26 % 29 % 27 % 28 %

GAAP general and administrative 43,102 45,830 166,283 156,635 Stock-based compensation expense (10,693 ) (13,013 ) (38,974 ) (65,272 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (171 ) (242 ) (1,202 ) (1,127 ) Acquisition-related expenses (6 ) (4,528 ) (2,128 ) (7,442 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 32,232 $ 28,047 $ 123,979 $ 82,794 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 21 % 31 % 23 % 30 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 16 % 19 % 17 % 16 %

Reconciliation of loss from operations and operating margin to non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 202,053 $ 146,103 $ 720,203 $ 514,821 Loss from operations (75,202 ) (74,450 ) (290,454 ) (285,927 ) Stock-based compensation expense 47,005 41,232 162,886 227,161 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,454 7,419 38,381 13,796 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 865 1,192 5,939 6,515 Acquisition-related expenses 2,340 5,814 9,402 9,280 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (15,538 ) $ (18,793 ) $ (73,846 ) $ (29,175 ) Operating margin (37 %) (51 %) (40 %) (56 %) Non-GAAP operating margin (8 %) (13 %) (10 %) (6 %)

Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 202,053 $ 146,103 $ 720,203 $ 514,821 Net loss (71,184 ) (50,972 ) (286,931 ) (265,165 ) Stock-based compensation expense 47,005 41,232 162,886 227,161 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,454 7,419 38,381 13,796 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 865 1,192 5,939 6,515 Acquisition-related expenses 2,340 5,814 9,402 9,280 Income tax effect of non-GAAP items - (24,151 ) 62 (24,151 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,520 ) $ (19,466 ) $ (70,261 ) $ (32,564 ) Numerator: Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,520 ) $ (19,466 ) $ (70,261 ) $ (32,564 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 138,415,280 132,892,072 136,525,728 92,673,453 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (2.86 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.35 )

Computation of free cash flow: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 22,692 $ (3,575 ) $ 12,608 $ 36,730 Purchases of property and equipment (2,112 ) (3,978 ) (15,782 ) (12,383 ) Capitalized software development costs (8,865 ) (5,073 ) (33,648 ) (15,248 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 11,715 $ (12,626 ) $ (36,822 ) $ 9,099

