XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) ("XP" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

To our shareholders

Despite several challenges and uncertainties faced during 2022, the year was marked by important achievements and many lessons learned.

The recent bull market cycle ended in 2021, boosted capital markets and attracted Brazilian investors to more sophisticated investment products.

As the main investment platform in the country and with the largest specialized distribution network, XP Inc. benefited from this scenario and from its scalable and disruptive business model.

Between 2018 and 2021, our Client Assets, Gross Revenue and Net Income expanded by 59%, 58% and 98% per year, respectively, well above the most optimistic forecast by analysts and even ourselves at the IPO.

Over that period, proceeds from the IPO and earnings were mainly invested in: (i) preserving and developing the advisory channel; (ii) strategic acquisitions and (iii) new verticals that are complementing and improving customers' experience, as well as increasing our addressable market.

We have no doubt that these investments will create long-term value and gradually reduce the cyclicality of our business, which can already be seen in the new verticals' reported results.

The last monetary tightening cycle in Brazil began in 2013 and took the overnight rate close to the current level of 13.75%. Although ten years ago our business was substantially smaller, going back in time allows us to clearly see the evolution of our company from a countercyclical point of view.

In 2014, XP's net income fell 40% relative to 2013 as 80% of revenues derived from stock trading. With the market worsening, our main KPIs - net inflow and the addition of new clients and IFAs - were strongly affected too. The fact of the matter was that the company's performance was almost perfectly correlated with the Brazilian stock market.

Returning to the present and analyzing 2022, which resembles 2014 for Brazil, the scenario for XP is quite different. Our revenue grew 10% compared to 2021 and, even amidst many challenges, our net income remained stable.

In short, we evolved from a single product to a diversified portfolio of complementary businesses: Equities, Fixed Income, Mutual Funds, Retirement Plans, International Investments, Structured Products, Insurance, Banking, Cards, Institutional, Corporate, Investment Banking, among others.

We are confident that we can grow consistently over the coming years, and, unlike other growing companies, we have always been profitable and able to overcome difficult times with resilient results.

However, despite the relevant evolution of the business, we humbly recognize that the benign scenario of recent years has influenced the pace of our expansion, mainly in the increase of headcount, which was largely facilitated by the effects of the pandemic.

With a net addition of 1,200 employees in 2020 and 2,500 in 2021, we entered 2022 with a structure which was incompatible with the challenges we would face. The sharp increase in interest rates caused by persistent inflation slowed down client activity and the Retail overall business.

While our main KPIs expanded healthily for such hard year - R$155 billion net inflow and addition of 462 thousand new customers and 2 thousand IFAs - the reduction in hiring and expense adjustments made throughout the year did not prevent margin compression in 2022.

Hence, in the fourth quarter, we began a comprehensive adjustment of our cost structure. This adjustment was made possible by the corporate transformation process initiated in 2021 and which involved integrating our improved technology backbone to newly formed business units. The main positive effects of this process are increased agility to respond clients' demands, more autonomy to managers and, consequently, maximizing the use of XP's resources.

Therefore, a substantially leaner cost structure will be seen in coming quarters and, more importantly, its implementation won't compromise service quality nor the execution of our strategic plan.

Such changes are aligned with the EBT margin guidance of 26% to 32% for 2023 to 2025, which is expected to converge from the lower end to the top over the period.

In summary, we don't know how long the current monetary cycle will last. However, we are adapting to the new scenario, staying close to our clients and teams, and learning from headwinds.

We started 2023 with a lot of energy and confidence. Brazil still has one of the most concentrated financial systems in the world, and we believe that with resilience, discipline, and a long-term vision, we will continue to gain market share from banks and move towards building the largest and best investment company in Brazil.

In the next paragraphs an update on expenses and return to shareholders will be provided.

Expenses

On the personnel front, we ended 2022 with 6,928 employees. At the end of January 2023, the total number of employees was 6,549, a decrease of 5.5% compared to December.

SG&A expenses1 for 2023 are expected to be in the range of R$5.0 billion to R$5.5 billion, comparable to R$5.6 billion for 2022.

Return to Shareholders

Throughout 2022, 18 million shares were repurchased, equivalent to R$1.8 billion, including blocks from Itaú and Itaúsa. The numbers represent 3.2% of total shares and 51% of 2022 Net Income, respectively. In January 2023, another 3 million shares were repurchased.

In 2023, the current buyback program will continue and upon its conclusion a minimum return for shareholders in the form of buyback and/or dividends will be announced.

Conclusion

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to our executive partners and collaborators.

We know that we have the right people and culture to continue our journey of transforming the Brazilian financial industry and building a better future for our existing and potential clients.

To our shareholders, clients, and business partners, thank you for your trust and always keep in mind that XP is our lifetime project.

Thiago Maffra, CEO

_______________________________ 1 - Excludes Revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3 and others

Summary

Operating and Financial Metrics Operating Metrics (unaudited) 4Q22 4Q21 YoY 3Q22 QoQ 2022 2021 YoY Total Client Assets (in R$ bn) 946 815 16% 925 2% 946 815 16% Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 31 48 -36% 35 -11% 155 230 -33% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.22% 1.49% -28 bps 1.33% -11 bps 1.29% 1.44% -15 bps Active clients (in '000s) 3,877 3,416 14% 3,805 2% 3,877 3,416 14% Headcount (EoP) 6,928 6,192 12% 6,948 0% 6,928 6,192 12% IFAs (in '000s) 12.3 10.3 20% 11.6 6% 12.3 10.3 20% Retail DATs (in mn) 2.7 2.5 8% 2.3 16% 2.4 2.7 -11% Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn) 61 48 27% 58 4% 61 48 27% Card's TPV (in R$ bn) 8.2 4.4 86% 6.6 24% 24.9 10.4 140% Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn) 17.1 10.2 67% 16.3 5% 17.1 10.2 67% Financial Metrics (in R$ mn) 4Q22 4Q21 YoY 3Q22 QoQ 2022 2021 YoY Gross revenue 3,337 3,447 -3% 3,811 -12% 14,036 12,799 10% Retail 2,549 2,678 -5% 2,629 -3% 10,157 9,793 4% Institutional 357 326 10% 577 -38% 1,919 1,277 50% Corporate and Issuer Services 275 333 -17% 436 -37% 1,295 1,213 7% Other 156 110 42% 170 -8% 666 516 29% Net Revenue 3,177 3,260 -3% 3,620 -12% 13,348 12,077 11% Gross Profit 2,067 2,363 -13% 2,615 -21% 9,382 8,555 10% Gross Margin 65.1% 72.5% -743 bps 72.2% -716 bps 70.3% 70.8% -54 bps EBT 738 1,121 -34% 983 -25% 3,445 3,815 -10% EBT Margin 23.2% 34.4% -1,114 bps 27.2% -391 bps 25.8% 31.6% -578 bps Net Income 783 991 -21% 1,031 -24% 3,580 3,592 0% Net Margin 24.6% 30.4% -576 bps 28.5% -384 bps 26.8% 29.7% -292 bps Basic EPS (in R$) 1.43 1.77 -19% 1.85 -23% 6.44 6.42 0% Diluted EPS (in R$) 1.39 1.71 -19% 1.80 -23% 6.25 6.26 0% ROAE¹ 18.1% 28.5% -1032 bps 24.4% -629 bps 22.8% 28.4% -562 bps ROAA² 2.4% 4.5% -210 bps 3.3% -93 bps 3.2% 4.6% -143 bps

Discussion of Results

Total Gross Revenue

2022 vs 2021

Gross Revenue totaled R$14 billion in 2022, up 10% versus 2021 and reinforcing the increased resilience of our business model. In a challenging scenario for Retail Equity and Issuer Services revenues, the main positive drivers were (i) Institutional, (ii) Corporate and (iii) Fixed Income, Float and Cards within Retail.

4Q22

Following an all-time high total gross revenue on 3Q22, the 12% sequential decrease was mainly driven by lower Institutional and Corporate & Issuer Services revenues. These lines, which together accounted for 80% of the decline, both had record performance on the previous quarter and benefited from anticipated deal flow and traded volume ahead of the Brazilian elections.

Retail Revenue

2022 vs 2021

While our main KPIs continued to expand, Retail revenue reached R$10.2 billion in 2022. Annual 4% growth was primarily driven by the growth of Fixed Income and Float, benefiting from higher rates, and Cards, in line with higher TPV. These factors compensated for the 21% decline in Equity revenue mostly associated with the 4.5% Selic rate hike during the year.

4Q22

It is important to highlight that, given the key relationship aspect of our advisory business, periods like the last quarter of 2022 pose several headwinds to the performance of Investments (Equity, Fixed Income and Funds).

With high rates, which already make investors less inclined to seek better returns, additional factors such as post-election uncertainty, World Cup, and holidays, further reduced advisor-client interactions recently. Hence, despite the persistence of an adverse scenario in the short term, Retail is expected to improve throughout 2023.

Retail revenue was R$2.5 billion in 4Q22, down 3% QoQ. The main negative drivers offsetting Float and Cards revenue growth were: (i) Equity, with lower Structured Notes revenue and less trading days than 3Q22 (61 vs 65) and (ii) Fixed Income, with lower distribution fees as a relevant part of DCM deals was underwritten by banks rather than distributed to investors.

Retail-related revenues represented 80% in 4Q22 and 71% in 2022 of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Take Rate

_______________________________ 1 - Annualized Return on Average Equity. 2 - Annualized Return on Average Adjusted Assets. Adjusted Assets excludes Retirement Plans Liabilities and Float Balance.

Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.22% on 4Q22 and 1.29% for the full year of 2022. The former was impacted by the dysfunctional environment for Retail, similarly to 1Q22, while the latter comprises the more benign scenarios of 2Q22 and 3Q22.

Institutional Revenue

2022 vs 2021

In 2022, Institutional revenue grew 50% versus 2021 primarily due to (i) ongoing investments and focus on expanding our Institutional franchise to better serve global and Brazilian clients with a complete suite of services and (ii) FICC results on 1Q22 and 3Q22, which were boosted by increased volatility and traded volumes due to war in Eastern Europe and elections, respectively.

4Q22

Institutional revenue was R$357 million, down 38% from a record 3Q22.

Institutional revenue accounted for 6% in 4Q22 and 14% in 2022 of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue

2022 vs 2021

In 2022, revenue totaled R$1.3 billion, growing 7% YoY on the back of the Corporate business, which expanded more than 3x and compensated for Issuer Services contraction of 33% amidst a weaker deal flow across the board, but especially for ECM, when compared to 2021.

4Q22

Revenue totaled R$275 million in 4Q22, down 17% YoY and 37% QoQ. After a strong 3Q22 for capital market and corporate transactions ahead of elections, companies were less active on 4Q22. Also, as previously mentioned, average DCM distributed volume fell 35% in October-November vs 3Q22, according to Anbima. With a relevant underwritten volume, XP's market share fell given our distribution leadership and limited balance sheet usage.

Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues represented 5% in 4Q22 and 7% in 2022 of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Other Revenue

2022 vs 2021

Other revenue, representing less than 5% of Total Gross Revenue, totaled R$666 million in 2022, growing 29% versus 2021 mostly due to the higher average Selic.

4Q22

Other revenue grew 42% YoY also due to Selic.

Other revenue accounted for 9% in both 4Q22 and 2022 of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin

2022 vs 2021

COGS reached R$4.0 billion in 2022, up 13% relative to 2021, while Gross Margin fell 50bps mainly because of the positive performance of Cards revenue and its associated investback charge.

4Q22

Gross Margin was 65.1% in 4Q22 versus 72.5% in 4Q21 and 72.2% in 3Q22. Compression was mostly due to (i) sequential mix change, with higher share of Retail driving increase in proportionate commissions, (ii) R$27 million impact of criteria change on interchange fee recognition. As of 4Q22, interchange fees on installment purchases are fully recognized at the time of the transaction, in line with other players in the credit card industry and (iii) Prepaid Expenses write-off of R$35 million regarding contract termination with IFA operations. A R$74 million payment associated to the end of these contracts was recognized in Other Operating Income.

Despite possible quarterly volatility, we expect Gross Margin to remain stable in 2023 vs 2022.

SG&A Expenses

2022 vs 2021

Revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3 and others, within Other Operating Income, totaled R$285 million in 2022, R$366 million in 2021 and R$353 million in 2020. Despite being recurring, this line has components that depend on several and uncorrelated variables. Hence, we believe that analyzing SG&A Expenses excluding the incentives it is more appropriate.

Disregarding the incentives, SG&A expenses reached R$5.6 billion in 2022, growing 18% versus 2021. The expansion is primarily associated with (i) the 33% YoY increase in average headcount impacting People expenses, which grew 15% YoY and represent 70% of total SG&A. and (ii) Non-People expenses growth due to higher Third Parties' Services (Expert event) and Data Processing associated with Move to Cloud to serve our clients better with increasing scale.

SG&A expenses, excluding incentives, are estimated to be between R$5.0 billion and R$5.5 billion in 2023 versus R$5.6 billion in 2022.

4Q22

SG&A expenses, excluding incentives, totaled R$1.4 billion in 4Q22, flat YoY, reflecting the ongoing adjustment our cost structure. R$242 million incentives on Other Administrative Income in 4Q22 was related to incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3 and others, including payments received from contract termination with IFA operations.

Net Income and EPS

2022 vs 2021

Net Income and basic EPS were R$3.6 billion and R$6.44, virtually stable relative to 2021. On a diluted basis, EPS for 2022 was R$6.25.

Management estimates Net Income between R$3.8 billion and R$4.4 billion in 2023.

4Q22

In 4Q22, Net Income was R$783 million, down 21% YoY and 24% QoQ. Basic and diluted EPS were R$1.49 and R$1.43, respectively.

Other Information

For purposes of this release:

"Active Clients" means the total number of retail clients served through our XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear, XP Investments and XP Private (Europe) brands, with Client Assets above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. For purposes of calculating this metric, if a client holds an account in more than one of the aforementioned entities, such client will be counted as one "active client" for each such account. For example, if a client holds an account in each of XP Investimentos and Rico, such client will count as two "active clients" for purposes of this metric.

"Client Assets" means the market value of all client assets invested through XP's platform and that is related to reported Retail Revenue, including equities, fixed income securities, mutual funds (including those managed by XP Gestão de Recursos Ltda., XP Advisory Gestão de Recursos Ltda. and XP Vista Asset Management Ltda., as well as by third-party asset managers), pension funds (including those from XP Vida e Previdência S.A., as well as by third-party insurance companies), exchange traded funds, COEs (Structured Notes), REITs, and uninvested cash balances (Float Balances), among others. Although Client Assets includes custody from Corporate Clients that generate Retail Revenue, it does not include custody from institutional clients (asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies).

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in this release. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Managerial Income Statement 4Q22 4Q21 YoY 3Q22 QoQ 2022 2021 YoY Total Gross Revenue 3,337 3,447 -3% 3,811 -12% 14,036 12,799 10% Retail 2,549 2,678 -5% 2,629 -3% 10,157 9,793 4% Equities 995 1,296 -23% 1,120 -11% 4,276 5,390 -21% Fixed Income 393 484 -19% 489 -20% 1,886 1,619 17% Funds Platform 311 332 -6% 282 11% 1,259 1,300 -3% Retirement Plans 93 74 26% 85 10% 333 227 47% Cards 234 86 172% 146 61% 593 180 229% Credit 47 36 32% 40 18% 160 104 54% Insurance 31 18 78% 21 51% 97 60 62% Other 443 353 26% 447 -1% 1,553 914 70% Institutional 357 326 10% 577 -38% 1,919 1,277 50% Issuer Services & Corporate 275 333 -17% 436 -37% 1,295 1,213 7% Issuer Services 140 270 -48% 228 -39% 699 1,043 -33% Corporate 135 63 115% 207 -35% 596 170 250% Other 156 110 42% 170 -8% 666 516 29% Net Revenue 3,177 3,260 -3% 3,620 -12% 13,348 12,077 11% COGS (1,110) (896) 24% (1,005) 10% (3,965) (3,523) 13% Gross Profit 2,067 2,363 -13% 2,615 -21% 9,382 8,555 10% Gross Margin 65.1% 72.5% -7.43 p.p 72.2% -7.16 p.p 70.3% 70.8% -0.54 p.p SG&A (1,135) (1,122) 1% (1,463) -22% (5,317) (4,364) 22% People (892) (952) -6% (1,057) -16% (3,943) (3,427) 15% Non-People (243) (170) 43% (405) -40% (1,374) (937) 47% D&A (46) (52) -13% (44) 4% (206) (232) -11% EBIT 886 1,189 -25% 1,109 -20% 3,859 3,959 -3% Interest expense on debt (150) (57) 162% (128) 17% (402) (136) 196% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 1 (11) -113% 1 -180% (12) (8) 58% EBT 738 1,121 -34% 983 -25% 3,445 3,815 -10% EBT Margin 23.2% 34.4% -11.1 p.p 27.2% -3.9 p.p 25.8% 31.6% -5.8 p.p Tax Expense (Accounting) 44 (130) -134% 48 -7% 136 (223) -161% Tax expense (Tax Witholding in Funds)¹ (192) (157) 22% (190) 1% (754) (567) 33% Effective tax rate (Normalized) (15.8%) (22.5%) 6.6 p.p (12.1%) -3.7 p.p (14.7%) (18.0%) 3.3 p.p Net Income 783 991 -21% 1,031 -24% 3,580 3,592 0% Net Margin 24.6% 30.4% -5.8 p.p 28.5% -3.8 p.p 26.8% 29.7% -2.9 p.p Adjustments 110 95 16% 118 -7% 494 411 20% Adjusted Net Income² 893 1,086 -18% 1,149 -22% 4,075 4,003 2% Adjusted Net Margin 28.1% 33.3% -5.2 p.p 31.7% -3.6 p.p 30.5% 33.1% -2.6 p.p

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Accounting Income Statement 4Q22 4Q21 YoY 3Q22 QoQ 2022 2021 YoY Net revenue from services rendered 1,565 1,552 1% 1,558 0% 5,940 6,196 -4% Brokerage commission 544 541 1% 498 9% 2,103 2,465 -15% Securities placement 361 493 -27% 525 -31% 1,631 1,917 -15% Management fees 412 381 8% 361 14% 1,581 1,490 6% Insurance brokerage fee 47 33 42% 35 35% 153 133 15% Educational services 6 11 -41% 6 0% 27 71 -62% Commission Fees 237 77 207% 135 75% 564 193 192% Other services 102 165 -38% 143 -29% 449 532 -16% Sales Tax and contributions on Services (145) (149) -3% (145) 0% (568) (605) -6% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income 14 (543) n.a. 563 -97% 1,145 (1,559) n.a. Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 1,598 2,250 -29% 1,499 7% 6,262 7,440 -16% Total revenue and income 3,177 3,260 -3% 3,620 -12% 13,347 12,077 11% Operating costs (1,071) (866) 24% (977) 10% (3,871) (3,430) 13% Selling expenses (48) (64) -25% (33) 46% (139) (227) -39% Administrative expenses (1,368) (1,344) 2% (1,503) -9% (5,641) (4,693) 20% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 235 233 1% 29 n.a. 257 324 -21% Expected credit losses (38) (30) 26% (28) 35% (94) (93) 2% Interest expense on debt (150) (57) 162% (128) 17% (402) (136) 196% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 1 (11) n.a. 1 4% (12) (8) 58% Income before income tax 738 1,121 -34% 983 -25% 3,445 3,815 -10% Income tax expense 44 (130) n.a. 48 -7% 136 (223) n.a. Net income for the period 783 991 -21% 1,031 -24% 3,580 3,592 0%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

Assets 4Q22 3Q22 Cash 3,553 2,601 Financial assets 177,682 172,585 Fair value through profit or loss 96,730 89,157 Securities 87,513 73,101 Derivative financial instruments 9,217 16,056 Fair value through other comprehensive income 34,479 40,238 Securities 34,479 40,238 Evaluated at amortized cost 46,473 43,190 Securities 9,272 8,060 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 7,604 8,047 Securities trading and intermediation 3,271 3,983 Accounts receivable 598 568 Loan Operations 22,211 20,411 Other financial assets 3,517 2,121 Other assets 5,761 5,509 Recoverable taxes 163 165 Rights-of-use assets 258 261 Prepaid expenses 4,240 4,196 Other 1,099 887 Deferred tax assets 1,612 1,509 Investments in associates and joint ventures 2,272 2,415 Property and equipment 311 308 Goodwill & Intangible assets 844 815 Total Assets 192,035 185,742 Liabilities 4Q22 3Q22 Financial liabilities 127,709 124,490 Fair value through profit or loss 22,135 24,145 Securities 13,529 9,469 Derivative financial instruments 8,605 14,675 Evaluated at amortized cost 105,574 100,345 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 31,790 31,429 Securities trading and intermediation 16,063 15,374 Financing instruments payable 43,684 41,416 Accounts payables 617 561 Borrowings 1,866 1,901 Other financial liabilities 11,554 9,663 Other liabilities 47,173 43,664 Social and statutory obligations 968 628 Taxes and social security obligations 365 249 Private pension liabilities 45,734 42,714 Provisions and contingent liabilities 44 38 Other 62 35 Deferred tax liabilities 111 120 Total Liabilities 174,992 168,274 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 17,036 17,465 Issued capital 0 0 Capital reserve 19,156 15,459 Other comprehensive income (134) (109) Treasury (1,987) (681) Retained earnings - 2,796 Non-controlling interest 6 3 Total equity 17,042 17,468 Total liabilities and equity 192,035 185,742

Float, Adjusted Gross Financial Assets and Net Asset Value

(in R$ mn)

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is, in fact, available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Float Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities - Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities (purchased under agreements to resell), plus Loans and Foreign exchange portfolio (assets) less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), Deposits, Structured Operation Certificates (COE), Financial Bills, Foreign exchange portfolio (liabilities), Credit cards operations and (3) less Float Balance.

It is a measure that we track internally daily, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets and investments in the IFA Network (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities). Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with subline items (such as, for example, "securities at fair value through profit and loss" and "securities at fair value through other comprehensive income") expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.

In order to explain how we measure our cash position or generation internally, we are introducing the Net Asset Value concept. Since we are a financial institution, we hold several types of financial instruments with different characteristics, hence the definition of net cash that makes more sense from a business perspective is the Net Asset Value. It is basically the adjusted gross financial assets net of debt instruments.

Float (=net uninvested clients' deposits) 4Q22 3Q22 Assets (3,271) (3,983) (-) Securities trading and intermediation (3,271) (3,983) Liabilities 16,063 15,374 (+) Securities trading and intermediation 16,063 15,374 (=) Float 12,792 11,391

Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 4Q22 3Q22 Assets 177,761 171,130 (+) Cash 3,553 2,601 (+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss 87,513 73,101 (+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income 34,479 40,238 (+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost 9,272 8,060 (+) Derivative financial instruments 9,217 16,056 (+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 7,604 8,047 (+) Loans and credit card operations 22,211 20,411 (+) Foreign exchange portfolio 2,145 1,130 (+) Energy 647 619 (+) Compulsory 1,119 866 Liabilities (146,194) (140,597) (-) Securities (13,529) (9,469) (-) Derivative financial instruments (8,605) (14,675) (-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (31,790) (31,429) (-) Retirement Plans Liabilities (45,734) (42,714) (-) Deposits (20,262) (21,205) (-) Structured Operations (12,110) (11,026) (-) Financial Bills (5,676) (3,566) (-) Foreign exchange portfolio (2,405) (1,420) (-) Credit card operations (4,987) (3,996) (-) Commitments subject to possible redemption (1,049) (1,074) (-) Promissory Note (47) (20) (-) Float (12,792) (11,391) (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 18,775 19,142 Net Asset Value 4Q22 3Q22 (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 18,775 19,142 Gross Debt (9,389) (9,298) (-) Borrowings (1,866) (1,901) (-) Debentures (2,029) (1,956) (-) Structured financing (1,934) (1,798) (-) Bonds (3,561) (3,642) (=) Net Asset Value 9,385 9,844

_______________________________ 1 - Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 2 - See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)

Adjusted Net Income 4Q22 4Q21 YoY 3Q22 QoQ 2022 2021 YoY Net Income 783 991 -21% 1,031 -24% 3,580 3,592 0% (+) Share Based Compensation 181 149 22% 186 -3% 793 658 21% (+/-) Taxes (71) (54) 30% (68) 4% (299) (247) 21% Adj. Net Income 893 1,086 -18% 1,149 -22% 4,075 4,003 2%

