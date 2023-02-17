DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.221

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7558374

CODE: PRWU LN

ISIN: LU2089238203

