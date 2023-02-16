NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality education and care solutions designed to help employers support employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and provided guidance for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to Fourth Quarter 2021):

Revenue of $530 million (increase of 15%)

Income from operations of $40 million (increase of 12%)

Net income of $18 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.31 (increases of 2% and 7%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $56 million (increase of 19%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $91 million (increase of 15%)

Adjusted net income* of $44 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.77 (increases of 13% and 18%, respectively)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights (compared to Year Ended December 31, 2021):

Revenue of $2 billion (increase of 15%)

Income from operations of $158 million (increase of 22%)

Net income of $81 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.37 (increases of 14% and 19%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $183 million (increase of 30%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $317 million (increase of 17%)

Adjusted net income* of $152 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $2.60 (increases of 25% and 31%, respectively)

" I am pleased to close out 2022 on a strong note, with revenue growth across all of our service lines, solid progression toward our enrollment growth goals, and solid use and participation activity in Back-Up Care and Educational Advisory," said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer.

" We achieved a lot in 2022 from investing in our product and people, expanding our footprint, deepening our client relationships, and adapting to a dynamic environment. We enter 2023 with a strong foundation and well positioned to capitalize on the growth prospects that lie ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased $66.9 million, or 15%, in the fourth quarter of 2022, from the fourth quarter of 2021, attributable to contributions from the 75 centers acquired in Australia in July 2022, enrollment gains at our existing centers, alongside, expanded sales and utilization of back-up care and educational advisory services. These contributions were partially offset by lower foreign currency exchange rates for our United Kingdom and Netherlands operations.

Income from operations was $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $35.3 million for the same period in 2021, representing a 12% increase. The increase in income from operations reflects improved gross profit contributions in the full service center-based child care segment resulting from higher enrollment compared to the prior year, as well as increased contributions from back-up care and educational advisory services, partially offset by incremental impairment costs of $3.5 million in the full service center-based child care segment. Net income was $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 2%, due to the increase in income from operations noted above, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA* increased $11.7 million, or 15%, to $90.5 million, and adjusted income from operations* increased $9.0 million, or 19%, to $55.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to the increase in gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment, and increased contributions from our back-up care and educational advisory services. Adjusted net income* increased by $5.2 million, or 13%, to $44.3 million, due to the increase in income from operations, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.65 in the same period in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had more than 1,400 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,078 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 120,000 children and their families.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and at times, non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, transaction costs, and costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, loss on extinguishment of debt, interest on deferred consideration, and costs incurred and any insurance recoveries received in relation to a cyber incident, and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in "Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the attached table " Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations," respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At December 31, 2022, Bright Horizons had $36.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $310.8 million available for borrowing under our revolving credit facility. In the year ended December 31, 2022, we generated approximately $188.5 million of cash from operations, compared to $227.3 million for the same period in 2021, and made investments in acquisitions, fixed assets, and other investments totaling $278.0 million, compared to $117.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we currently expect fiscal year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, and diluted adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.00. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, our investments, impact of our services, our market position, business trends, our future opportunities and business model, enrollment and occupancy levels, long-term growth strategy and value, estimated effective tax rate and tax expense and benefits, our care solutions, quality and expanded service offerings, our ability to respond to changing demands, our future business and financial performance, and our 2023 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ongoing disruptions to our operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability or lack of government support; changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent, including the impact of increased compensation and labor costs; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; the overall macroeconomic environment, including the impact of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effects of a cyber-attack, data breach or other security incident on our information technology system or software or those of our third party vendors; changes in tax rates or policies; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided non-GAAP measurements - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share - which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

With respect to our outlook for diluted adjusted earnings per common share, we do not provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or corresponding reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the timing and amount of future impairments, transaction costs, net excess income tax benefits, and other non-recurring costs, as well as gains or losses from the early retirement of debt and the outcome from legal proceedings. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management's control, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period earnings per common share as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share, please see the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures in the attached table " Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,400 of the world's leading employers. Bright Horizons' early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % 2021 % Revenue $ 529,522 100.0 % $ 462,656 100.0 % Cost of services 418,262 79.0 % 355,250 76.8 % Gross profit 111,260 21.0 % 107,406 23.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,925 11.9 % 65,118 14.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 8,785 1.7 % 6,980 1.5 % Income from operations 39,550 7.4 % 35,308 7.6 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - % (2,571 ) (0.5 )% Interest expense - net (12,791 ) (2.4 )% (8,350 ) (1.8 )% Income before income tax 26,759 5.0 % 24,387 5.3 % Income tax expense (8,717 ) (1.6 )% (6,694 ) (1.5 )% Net income $ 18,042 3.4 % $ 17,693 3.8 % Earnings per common share: Common stock - basic $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Common stock - diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 57,506,602 59,886,195 Common stock - diluted 57,554,377 60,309,067

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2022 % 2021 % Revenue $ 2,020,487 100.0 % $ 1,755,307 100.0 % Cost of services 1,541,834 76.3 % 1,340,296 76.4 % Gross profit 478,653 23.7 % 415,011 23.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 289,156 14.3 % 256,821 14.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 31,912 1.6 % 29,172 1.6 % Income from operations 157,585 7.8 % 129,018 7.4 % Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (5,917 ) (0.3 )% - - % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - % (2,571 ) (0.2 )% Interest expense - net (39,486 ) (1.9 )% (36,099 ) (2.1 )% Income before income tax 112,182 5.6 % 90,348 5.1 % Income tax expense (31,541 ) (1.6 )% (19,889 ) (1.1 )% Net income $ 80,641 4.0 % $ 70,459 4.0 % Earnings per common share: Common stock - basic $ 1.38 $ 1.16 Common stock - diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 58,344,817 60,312,690 Common stock - diluted 58,490,652 60,871,399

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,224 $ 260,980 Accounts receivable - net 217,170 210,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,316 68,320 Total current assets 347,710 540,271 Fixed assets - net 571,471 598,134 Goodwill 1,727,852 1,481,725 Other intangible assets - net 245,574 251,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 801,626 696,425 Other assets 104,636 72,460 Total assets $ 3,798,869 $ 3,640,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,000 $ 16,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 84,000 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 230,634 197,366 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 94,092 87,341 Deferred revenue 222,994 258,438 Other current liabilities 138,574 63,030 Total current liabilities 786,294 622,175 Long-term debt - net 961,581 976,396 Operating lease liabilities 810,403 703,911 Deferred income taxes 50,739 48,509 Other long-term liabilities 109,399 109,780 Total liabilities 2,718,416 2,460,771 Total stockholders' equity 1,080,453 1,179,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,798,869 $ 3,640,047

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 80,641 $ 70,459 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 106,142 108,830 Stock-based compensation expense 28,111 23,060 Impairment losses 14,061 10,582 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts 5,917 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,571 Deferred income taxes (9,644 ) (4,996 ) Other non-cash adjustments - net 3,419 9,701 Changes in assets and liabilities (40,176 ) 7,046 Net cash provided by operating activities 188,471 227,253 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets - net (60,009 ) (57,662 ) Purchases of debt securities and other investments (25,106 ) (29,912 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 23,392 24,080 Payments and settlements for acquisitions - net of cash acquired (210,409 ) (53,895 ) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts (5,917 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (278,049 ) (117,389 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Extinguishment of long-term debt - (1,026,625 ) Borrowings of long-term debt - 992,298 Revolving credit facility - net 84,000 - Principal payments of long-term debt (16,000 ) (8,063 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - (2,057 ) Purchase of treasury stock (182,570 ) (213,830 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 13,235 37,503 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (6,138 ) (8,662 ) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (13,865 ) (594 ) Net cash used in financing activities (121,338 ) (230,030 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,471 ) (3,018 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (213,387 ) (123,184 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year 265,281 388,465 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year $ 51,894 $ 265,281

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Three months ended December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 387,954 $ 108,390 $ 33,178 $ 529,522 Income (loss) from operations (4,112 ) 32,806 10,856 39,550 Adjusted income from operations (1) 11,847 32,806 10,856 55,509 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 30 % 33 % 11 % Three months ended December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 338,579 $ 94,067 $ 30,010 $ 462,656 Income (loss) from operations (4,596 ) 31,391 8,513 35,308 Adjusted income from operations (2) 6,564 31,391 8,513 46,468 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 33 % 28 % 10 %

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment losses of $14.1 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident of $1.9 million. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment losses incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $10.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and transaction costs of $0.6 million related to acquisitions.

Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Year ended December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,493,758 $ 409,554 $ 117,175 $ 2,020,487 Income from operations 12,937 118,788 25,860 157,585 Adjusted income from operations (1) 38,093 118,788 25,860 182,741 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 29 % 22 % 9 % Year ended December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,297,208 $ 351,103 $ 106,996 $ 1,755,307 Income (loss) from operations (8,431 ) 115,173 22,276 129,018 Adjusted income from operations (2) 2,729 115,173 22,276 140,178 As a percentage of revenue - % 33 % 21 % 8 %

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income from operations excluding impairment losses of $14.1 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, transaction costs of $9.2 million related to acquisitions, and costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident of $1.9 million. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment losses incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $10.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and transaction costs of $0.6 million related to acquisitions.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 18,042 $ 17,693 $ 80,641 $ 70,459 Interest expense - net 12,791 8,350 39,486 36,099 Income tax expense 8,717 6,694 31,541 19,889 Depreciation 19,399 18,992 74,230 79,658 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,785 6,980 31,912 29,172 EBITDA 67,734 58,709 257,810 235,277 As a percentage of revenue 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 % Additional adjustments: COVID-19 related costs and impairments (b) 14,061 10,582 14,061 10,582 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 6,829 6,325 28,111 23,060 Other costs (d) 1,898 578 11,095 578 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (e) - - 5,917 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,571 - 2,571 Total adjustments 22,788 20,056 59,184 36,791 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,522 $ 78,765 $ 316,994 $ 272,068 As a percentage of revenue 17 % 17 % 16 % 16 % Income from operations $ 39,550 $ 35,308 $ 157,585 $ 129,018 COVID-19 related costs and impairments (b) 14,061 10,582 14,061 10,582 Other costs (d) 1,898 578 11,095 578 Adjusted income from operations $ 55,509 $ 46,468 $ 182,741 $ 140,178 As a percentage of revenue 11 % 10 % 9 % 8 % Net income $ 18,042 $ 17,693 $ 80,641 $ 70,459 Income tax expense 8,717 6,694 31,541 19,889 Income before income tax 26,759 24,387 112,182 90,348 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,785 6,980 31,912 29,172 COVID-19 related costs and impairments (b) 14,061 10,582 14,061 10,582 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 6,829 6,325 28,111 23,060 Other costs (d) 1,898 578 11,095 578 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (e) - - 5,917 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,571 - 2,571 Interest on deferred consideration (f) 1,486 - 2,957 - Adjusted income before income tax 59,818 51,423 206,235 156,311 Adjusted income tax expense (g) (15,553 ) (12,393 ) (54,036 ) (34,915 ) Adjusted net income $ 44,265 $ 39,030 $ 152,199 $ 121,396 As a percentage of revenue 8 % 8 % 8 % 7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 57,554,377 60,309,067 58,490,652 60,871,399 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 2.60 $ 1.99

(a) Amortization of intangible assets represents amortization expense, including quarterly amortization expense of $5.0 million associated with intangible assets recorded in connection with our going private transaction in May 2008. (b) COVID-19 related costs and impairments represent impairment costs for long-lived assets as a result of temporary and permanent center closures and decreased operating performance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations or the recovery therefrom. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, impairment costs totaled $14.1 million related to the full service center-based child care segment. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, impairment costs totaled $10.6 million related to the full service center-based child care segment. (c) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. (d) Other costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 consist of costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident of $1.9 million, and other costs in the year ended December 31, 2022 also consist of transaction costs incurred in connection with acquisitions of $9.2 million. Other costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 consist of transaction costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. (e) During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company entered into foreign currency forward contracts for the purchase of Australian dollars to satisfy the purchase price of an acquisition completed on July 1, 2022. The Company entered into the foreign currency forwards to lock the purchase price in US dollars at closing and mitigate the impact of any foreign currency fluctuations. A loss of $5.9 million resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency rates was recognized in the year ended December 31, 2022 in relation to these contracts. (f) Interest on deferred consideration represents the imputed interest on the deferred consideration issued in connection with the July 1, 2022 acquisition of Only About Children, a child care operator in Australia. (g) Adjusted income tax expense represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted income before income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 26% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and of approximately 24% and 22% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The tax rate for 2022 represents a tax rate of approximately 28% applied to the adjusted income before income tax, less the effect of net excess tax benefits related to equity transactions.

