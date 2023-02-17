Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1134H ISIN: CA26153P1045 Ticker-Symbol: 9ZM 
München
17.02.23
08:04 Uhr
11,492 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DREAM OFFICE REIT
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST11,4920,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.