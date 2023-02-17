DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.7353

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1349738

CODE: PRUK LN

ISIN: LU2182388152

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LN

