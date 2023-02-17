Nexstim Oyj: Delve Psychiatry in Nevada, United States Orders Nexstim NBS 5+ System

Press release,Helsinki,17 February 2023 at 11 AM(EET)



Delve Psychiatry in Nevada, United States Orders Nexstim NBS 5+ System

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an NBS 5+ system order from Delve Psychiatry, a psychiatric practice based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Nexstim NBS 5+ system, released in the Unites States in 2021, enables the delivery of both diagnostic (NBS) and therapeutic (NBT®) applications. Therapeutic use refers for example to the treatment of major depressive disorder, for which the Nexstim Navigated Brain Therapy system is FDA cleared.

Delve Psychiatry was founded by John Reitano, MD, a University of Pennsylvania trained psychiatrist. The psychiatric practice will be adding TMS to their catalogue of psychiatry services, following their patient-centered approach.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: "Happy to welcome Dr.Reitano and his team to our user community. At Nexstim, we continue our daily work of ensuring delivery of the greatest value for our customers. We are excited to see Delve Psychiatry start treating patients with our technology, bringing relief of MDD symptoms to many patients that have not responded to standard therapies."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

