Industrial Valves Market to Reach $ 1,10,472.2 million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of global manufacturing and oil & power industry is one of the major driving factors of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Valves Market by Material type (Cast iron, Steel, Alloy based, and Others), by Valve type (Ball valves, Butterfly valves, Gate valves, Globe valves, Plug valves, Check valves, and Diaphragm valves), by Application (Oil and Power, Water and wastewater, Chemical, Food and beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the Industrial valves market valued for $64,994.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,10,472.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Growth in demand for automation in control industrial valves and surge in investments in the oil and gas industry in North America drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth of the food & beverage processing industry in developing countries positively influences the market growth. On the other hand, the increased tariff on raw materials can restraints the growth of the market. However, advancements in technology, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Covid-19 scenario-

Shutdown of manufacturing plants during the COVID-19 lockdowns, restricted the growth of the industrial valves market.

However, the rapid growth of manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific , has fueled the recovery of the industrial valves market.

The steel segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period -

By material type, the steel segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the global industrial valves market revenue. The alloy based segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, attributed to corrosive resistance and long durability of alloy valves.

The globe valve segment held the largest market share during the forecast period-

By valve type, the globe valve segment held the major share in 2021, holding around one-fifths of the global industrial valves market revenue. The butterfly valve segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its cost effectiveness and operational efficiency.



The oil & power segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period-

By application, the oil & power segment accounted for over two-fifths of the global industrial valves Market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The food & beverage segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global Industrial Valves Market. LAMEA, on the other hand, LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to propel the market growth.

Leading Market Players-

Anything Flows LLC

Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Böhmer GmbH

Crane

Davis Valve

EG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flow Control Technology Valve

Flowserve Corp.

Fluidchem Valves ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

) Pvt. Ltd Fluidline Valves Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Forbes Marshall

Gemini Valve

Global Valve & Controls

Goodwin International

IMI plc

Jag Valves

KLINGER Holding

Metso Corporation

Microfinish Valves & Pumps

Newmans Valve LLC

Powell Valves

Sap Industries Ltd

Schlumberger Limited

Sirca International S.p.A.

The Weir Group plc

Tianjin City Binhaihuayi Valve Co., Ltd.

Virgo Engineers Inc

Walworth

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial valves market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

