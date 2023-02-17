Anzeige
17.02.2023 | 11:54
MarketsandMarkets Opens New Office in London to Expand its Presence in Europe

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a blue ocean growth consulting and program management firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in London, UK. The new office will support customers based in Europe that have chosen MarketsandMarkets to expand its presence and serve the UK and European markets efficiently.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Sarwant Singh, President (Europe) and Chief Commercial Officer, MarketsandMarkets, is based out of London, UK, and will be overlooking the Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa region and also being the global practice leader of the Mobility group. "European businesses are already exploring new dimensions in sustainability, mobility, digital health, web 3.0, and cybersecurity. MarketsandMarkets will help European businesses' go-to-market activities to flourish in the new economy. It only reaffirms our commitment to our European business partners and clients as we add more strength to our advisory team," said Sarwant.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and knowledge services for progressive B2B firms.

The B2B economy is witnessing disruptions driving the emergence of new revenue streams worth $25 trillion in this decade alone. We work with clients on five types of growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity. Our AI-driven market intelligence cloud, 'The KnowledgeStore,' enables clients to look at entire ecosystems and understand revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-opens-new-office-in-london-to-expand-its-presence-in-europe-301749712.html

