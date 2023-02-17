Admission to trading of Clevon AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-17 12:02 CET -- On February 17th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of Clevon AS and to list its 122,000 additionally issued shares in connection to the realization of employee options program on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Clevon AS will be admitted to trading as of Monday, February 20th, 2023 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 29,697,771 shares of Clevon AS (ISIN: EE3100096884) will be trading under the trading code CLEV on or about February 20th. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.