Freitag, 17.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2023 | 12:10
Admission to trading of Clevon AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-17 12:02 CET --


On February 17th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional admission to trading application of Clevon AS and to
list its 122,000 additionally issued shares in connection to the realization of
employee options program on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Clevon AS will be admitted
to trading as of Monday, February 20th, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 29,697,771 shares of Clevon AS (ISIN: EE3100096884) will be
trading under the trading code CLEV on or about February 20th. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
