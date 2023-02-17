Akastor ASA: Akastor completes sale of Cool Sorption A/S

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release dated 22 December 2022. Akastor ASA (AKAST) has today completed the sale of all shares in Cool Sorption A/S to Diamond Key International Pty. Ltd. in line with the terms and conditions described in the earlier announcement.

