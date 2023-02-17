

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 15% at $2.45. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is up over 14% at $22.00. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 14% at $3.35. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is up over 13% at $2.50. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 12% at $2.31. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 12% at $2.29. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) is up over 11% at $2.48. IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is up over 10% at $22.00. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is up over 10% at $3.65. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is up over 9% at $398.02. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is up over 9% at $19.42. Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is up over 9% at $6.35. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is up over 6% at $204.00. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is up over 6% at $21.88.



In the Red



Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 14% at $2.37. Mynaric AG (MYNA) is down over 13% at $5.60. XP Inc. (XP) is down over 12% at $13.91. Stem, Inc. (STEM) is down over 8% at $8.94. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is down over 6% at $161.40. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) is down over 6% at $98.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is down over 6% at $44.07. NatWest Group plc (NWG) is down over 6% at $6.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is down over 5% at $13.98.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!