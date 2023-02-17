Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (the Company)

Directorate Changes

SEGRO plc announces that Martin Moore will step down as Senior Independent Director on completing 9 years' valuable service on the Board on 1 July 2023. He will continue serving as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees until his retirement from the Board later in the year.

Carol Fairweather will become Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 July 2023. She has served as a Non-Executive Director since 1 January 2018. She will continue to serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Mary Barnard, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Audit Committee with effect from 1 July 2023. She will remain a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Contacts:

Julia Foo

Company Secretary

020 7451 9083